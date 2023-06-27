Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu highway reopens after 20 hours; tourists' woes continue

Seven water supply schemes have been affected and 140 power transformers damaged due to the incessant rain. The monsoon, since its advent, has been battering Himachal Pradesh with Mandi being the worst hit district.

Days after the Mandi-Kullu highway reopened on Monday (June 26) night after almost 20 hours, Tuesday's travel troubles persisted since several other crucial highways were still down due to the landslip in Himachal Pradesh.

Due to the closure of over 300 roads, tourists who made a beeline for the well-liked location found themselves trapped far from it. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange advisory to the state for the next 24 hours.

Since Sunday evening, hundreds of commuters were seen being stranded near Pandoh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh after landslides triggered by heavy rain blocked the Chandigarh-Manali national highway (NH-21).

The alternative route via Kataula-Kamand was also blocked due to a landslide. The local administration diverted traffic for light motor vehicles via Chail Chowk but the heavy rush on the route has choked it, resulting in long traffic jams.

Soumya Sambasivan, the superintendent of police for Mandi, stated that large trucks coming from the Bilaspur side are not permitted past Nagchala and that commuters only heading towards Jogindernagar are permitted to drive beyond the Mandi bus terminal.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre data, as many as 83 roads, including two national highways were blocked across the state. The maximum number of 35 roads are blocked in Mandi district, 23 in Sirmaur and 10 in Chamba district.