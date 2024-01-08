Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Tamil Nadu native sexually assaults minor girl after pretending to be in love; arrested

    The police found that the man was also a suspect in a theft case. The police said that he kidnapped and tortured the girl he met through Instagram, pretending to be in love.

    Malappuram: A young man was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl with a promise of marriage in Malappuram. Sanjay, a native of Tamil Nadu was arrested. The police found that the man was also a suspect in a theft case. The police said that he kidnapped and tortured the girl he met through Instagram, pretending to be in love.

    The previous day, the young man had taken the girl to his friend's house in Edavana. When the girl went missing, the family filed a police report. Information that the girl was spotted with the young man was reported to the police. After that, the inquiry using his mobile number led to the young man's capture. Based on the girl's statement, the police filed a POCSO case against the accused.

    After giving a detailed statement, the girl was released with her relatives. Meanwhile, the accused was produced in the Manjeri Court and was remanded.  Sanjay and his family had come to the village of Malappuram district two years ago for rubber tapping work. After investigating the accused in Gudalur, it became clear to the police that he was an accused in two earlier theft cases.

