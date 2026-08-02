PM Modi launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' campaign, addressing 1 crore youth nationwide. He outlined a 100-week plan featuring dedicated activities to build a drug-free India, emphasizing it's essential for the nation's goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan'. Addressing a massive nationwide video conference, the Prime Minister formally greeted the diverse assembly, including over one crore young citizens connected from more than 28,000 locations.

A 100-Week Roadmap for a Drug-Free India

Commending the millions of youth who took the anti-drug oath, the Prime Minister praised their solemn commitment to maintaining personal sobriety while actively disseminating the message of a drug-free life across their schools, colleges, and communities. Outlining the campaign's ambitious 100-week roadmap, he detailed how every upcoming Sunday will feature dedicated activities spanning art, culture, sports, and meditation to continually engage new participants. "The coming 100 Sundays will absolutely become 100 strong steps in the direction of a completely drug-free India," affirmed PM Modi.

Emphasising the collective weight of the moment, he framed the gathering as a profound national commitment. "Today, all of us countrymen have united for a great and important resolution," remarked PM Modi. Highlighting the comprehensive nature of the initiative, the Prime Minister explained that the campaign transcends individual wellness, simultaneously serving the broader interests of families, society, and the entire nation.

'Viksit Bharat Requires a Healthy Youth'

Outlining the core objective behind the 'Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', he stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat fundamentally requires a physically healthy, mentally robust, and highly confident younger generation completely free from self-destructive habits. ''Today, as the nation has set the goal of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the country's youth remain physically and mentally fit, brimming with self-confidence, and permanently steer clear of destructive habits like drugs," asserted PM Modi.

From Pilot Project to National Mission

Reflecting on the campaign's origins, the Prime Minister expressed deep satisfaction that the initiative was initially launched as a pilot project from the sacred land of Kashi the previous year. Highlighting the unique blend of scientific clarity, spiritual energy, and profound cultural dedication driving the movement, he noted its massive expansion. "Supported by over 125 spiritual organisations and numerous NGOs under the Kashi Declaration, that welfare-driven idea has now successfully become a National project," observed PM Modi.

PM's Message to India's 'Amrit Generation'

Addressing the vast online gathering of students, NSS members, and My Bharat volunteers, the Prime Minister expressed immense pride in the profound awareness, sensibility, and serious dedication demonstrated by the nation's youth. Positioning the younger demographic as India's 'Amrit generation', he reminded them that their energy, imagination, and talent are vital for guiding the nation toward its 2047 developmental goals. "For the ultimate future of the country and for your own lives, it is absolutely essential to keep yourselves free from addiction," asserted PM Modi.

The Devastating Impact of Addiction

Contrasting the stellar achievements of today's youth in startups, artificial intelligence, sports, and space exploration with the devastating impacts of substance abuse, the Prime Minister delivered a stark warning about how addiction derails focus and destroys dreams. Illustrating the profound collateral damage inflicted upon families, from shattering parents' dreams to causing daily agony for elders, he emphasised the broader societal toll. "When this devastation happens in a family or society, the overall strength of the entire nation also fundamentally weakens," noted PM Modi.

Warning the youth against the deceptive nature of narcotics, the Prime Minister stressed that the temporary high provided by drugs ultimately results in a permanent low for their careers and family lives.

Societal Support for Recovery

Drawing upon the profound wisdom of Indian culture and spiritual leaders, including specific teachings from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, he highlighted the historical societal rejection of mind-altering substances. "We must absolutely not give any kind of social acceptance to intoxication under any circumstances," asserted PM Modi.

A Call to Action for Families and Educators

Detailing the comprehensive support systems available for recovery, the Prime Minister highlighted the effectiveness of societal cooperation, yoga, meditation, and modern rehabilitation centres in overcoming addiction. Urging families to prioritise medical intervention over misguided concerns regarding social prestige, he advocated for a culture of open domestic communication to prevent vulnerable children from falling into the trap. "If a youth has mistakenly fallen into addiction, it absolutely does not mean that all their paths are permanently closed," affirmed PM Modi.

Directing a specific appeal to academic professionals, the Prime Minister urged college and university professors to actively integrate discussions about the dangers of drugs into their regular curriculum and launch dedicated anti-intoxication movements on their campuses.

Rejecting Stigma, Embracing Warriors

Shifting focus to those recovering from addiction, he called for societal respect and second chances for these individuals, completely rejecting the stigma associated with their past. "The youth who come out fighting addiction are not weak; they are real warriors whose incredible courage is their true identity," remarked PM Modi.

Government's Commitment and Faith in Youth

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister assured the youth that the government stands firmly alongside them in this crucial battle, citing unprecedented nationwide crackdowns, massive seizures worth thousands of crores, and soaring arrest rates targeting drug dealers and smugglers. Expressing unwavering faith in the younger generation's resilience, he predicted a highly successful outcome for the national initiative. "I am confident that our youth will protect their energy by staying free from addiction and will take the resolutions of Viksit Bharat forward," affirmed PM Modi.