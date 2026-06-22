The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-59 results have been officially announced. The draw, conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department on June 22, 2026, featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore. A complete list of winning numbers for all prize categories is now available for ticket holders to verify.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Bhagyathara BT-59 results have been officially announced, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. Conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department, the draw was held on June 22, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, with the top prize set at a whopping Rs 1 crore.

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Lottery enthusiasts eagerly checked their tickets as the winning numbers were released, hoping to strike it lucky in one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws. The Bhagyathara series continues to attract widespread participation due to its substantial prize pool and long-standing reputation among lottery players.

The highlight of the draw was the announcement of the Rs 1 crore first-prize-winning ticket, while several other prize categories also rewarded lucky participants with significant cash prizes. Alongside the jackpot winner, the Kerala State Lottery Department released a complete list of winning numbers across various prize slabs, enabling ticket holders to verify their results.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-59 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BK 304203.

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 304203.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BG 926137.

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BF 345837.

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0869, 0913, 1017, 1611, 1800, 2103, 3481, 4583, 5219, 5628, 5784, 6379, 6648, 7784, 8330, 8682, 8856, 9347, 9811.

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0555, 0950, 4162, 7790, 8480, 8546.

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0115, 0640, 1605, 2076, 2517, 2788, 2960, 3576, 3809, 3868, 3942, 4157, 4219, 4277, 4749, 4901, 5230, 5242, 5670, 6943, 7161, 7273, 7613, 7624, 9506.

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0068, 0174, 0284, 0507, 0654, 0737, 1181, 1312, 1360, 1409, 1531, 1595, 1689, 1953, 2064, 2320, 2518, 2623, 2667, 2761, 2921, 3198, 3220, 3265, 3693, 3901, 3906, 4035, 4058, 4120, 4473, 4584, 4708, 4975, 4983, 5045, 5181, 5300, 5442, 5591, 5685, 5802, 6261, 6526, 6547, 6600, 6754, 7008, 7054, 7058, 7128, 7196, 7238, 7334, 7363, 7487, 7506, 7628, 8177, 8297, 8447, 8471, 8536, 8566, 8583, 8697, 8700, 8940, 8976, 9164, 9221, 9449, 9560, 9566, 9646, 9686.

8th Prize - Rs 200: 5020, 7884, 5126, 6213, 2946, 9207, 6791, 0812, 4472, 0906, 6618, 2574, 1432, 6349, 9735, 5195, 8071, 1128, 3560, 5357, 2696, 2803, 4363, 2754, 6960, 1667, 0576, 2760, 3050, 1162, 4463, 2333, 0771, 8005, 9437, 4931, 8010, 5014, 4112, 5350, 0794, 7091, 3999, 8285, 9003, 3450, 9299, 2571, 8244, 8242, 6657, 5785, 1652, 7465, 7539, 5406, 2435, 7447, 2996, 0079, 4728, 5877, 3419, 8926, 1424, 7819, 2811, 8556, 4208, 9594, 4059, 8187, 3343, 4561, 7376, 2900, 2324, 5634, 9358, 0836, 1819, 2004, 3572, 5158, 9134, 8583, 2970, 2387, 4756, 4858, 4931, 5014, 5020, 5126, 5158, 5195, 5350, 5357, 5406, 5634, 5785, 5877, 6213, 6349, 6386, 6618, 6657, 6791, 6932, 6960, 7091, 7376, 7447, 7465, 7539, 7819, 7884, 8005, 8010, 8071, 8187, 8242, 8244, 8285, 8556, 8926, 9003, 9134, 9207, 9290, 9299, 9358, 9437, 9594, 9735.

9th Prize – Rs 100: 9891, 9899, 3303, 3355, 8022, 2370, 1689, 3444, 8806, 8812, 2556, 3975, 5407, 7210, 3420, 6654, 9155, 3457, 5854, 4543, 6419, 0929, 7609, 1713, 1079, 8928, 8759, 0312, 2453, 8130, 5366, 4608, 7868, 6716, 7461, 2020, 7338, 7621, 1195, 8524, 0630, 6061, 7829, 6288, 1789, 0505, 0867, 0370, 7390, 0530, 6706, 2287, 8663.

Participants are advised to carefully cross-check their ticket numbers against the officially published results. Lottery officials have reiterated that winners should verify the results through authorised channels before initiating the claim process.

For prize redemption, winners must present the original lottery ticket along with valid identification and other required documents. The claim process is governed by Kerala State Lottery rules, and prize winners are required to submit their claims within the stipulated timeframe specified by the department.

The Kerala lottery system remains one of the country's most recognised government-run lottery programmes, generating significant public interest with every draw. Weekly lotteries such as Bhagyathara continue to draw large numbers of participants seeking a chance to win life-changing prize money.

With the BT-59 results now declared, attention is already shifting to upcoming Kerala lottery draws, as hopeful participants prepare to test their luck once again. Those who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the complete result list and verify whether they have secured a share of the prize pool.