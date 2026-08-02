Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj demanded immediate action against Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi over a skit in Parliament that allegedly insulted Sanatan Dharma, threatening a massive march by '120 crore Sanatanis' if justice is delayed.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj on Sunday demanded an immediate investigation and strict action against Opposition leaders over a skit staged inside the Parliament complex, alleging that it insulted Sanatan Dharma and Lord Shri Ram.

He sought action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad and Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, alleging that their names were mentioned in an FIR registered over the alleged insult to Sanatan Dharma.

Seer Demands Immediate Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said, "An FIR has been registered against the unrighteous of the INDI Alliance who insulted Sanatan Dharma. In this FIR, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav have been specifically named. From the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I demand that this case be investigated immediately and punitive action be taken against them."

He alleged that the skit staged inside the Parliament premises was a "planned conspiracy" and claimed that several Opposition MPs were involved. "It is extremely shameful and a planned conspiracy that such vulgarity was displayed within the premises of the Parliament. It wasn't just a random act by one person; several 'honourable' MPs of the INDI Alliance joined together to insult Sanatan Dharma and the sacred saffron colour. They intentionally mocked the images of Lord Shri Ram and, in a calculated move, placed them near the feet of Samajwadi Party members," he alleged.

'Patience of Sanatanis will break'

Calling the incident "intolerable", the seer said that followers of Sanatan Dharma respected constitutional values but demanded swift legal action after the FIR was registered. "This is intolerable and has deeply hurt the people of this country. However, followers of Sanatan Dharma respect the decorum of the Constitution. Now that the FIR has been registered, we demand swift legal action," he said.

"If there is any delay, the patience of the Sanatanis will break. We have already prepared our strategy. If justice is not served, then 120 crore Sanatanis will march towards Parliament carrying saffron flags and sticks," he said.

Another seer demands legal action

His remarks came after Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir. During the performance, Pappu Yadav wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box and allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile, Mahant Sitaram Das also demanded legal action over the skit, saying MPs were elected to raise issues related to democracy and public concerns rather than create chaos or insult Sanatan Dharma. "An FIR has been registered against all three individuals. I am fully confident that legally appropriate action must be taken against them. I want to ask: why can't you adopt the persona of a Maulana? Why can't you wear green clothes? Millions of rupees are embezzled in mosques and dargahs; embezzlement occurs in the Waqf Board--why don't you adopt those personas instead of staging these dramas?" he said.

He added, "It is not some theatrical performance; it is Parliament House, where the public has sent you to raise issues of democracy and the voices of the people. They did not send you there to create chaos or defame Sanatan Dharma." (ANI)