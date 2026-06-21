The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-59 draw held on June 21, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Samrudhi SM-59 lottery on Sunday, June 21. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

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First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Samrudhi SM-59 draw is the top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official result list published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-758 Lottery Result Today: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-60 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MN 784074

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with 784074

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - MR 120629

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - MU 282023

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0176, 0300, 0462, 0676, 0870, 1366, 1544, 1676, 2673, 3114, 3707, 4728, 5443, 5904, 6359, 6594, 9425, 9706, 9720

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2870, 6626, 6867, 8183, 8529, 8698

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0103, 1090, 1320, 1531, 1542, 1552, 1784, 1885, 2747, 2925, 3046, 3240, 3541, 4603, 6778, 6819, 7654, 7939, 8772, 8955, 8964, 9033, 9037, 9040, 9570

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0061, 0184, 0213, 0478, 0546, 0693, 0847, 0988, 0991, 1055, 1094, 1190, 1221, 1267, 1495, 1566, 1687, 1718, 1929, 1961, 2166, 2229, 2572, 2620, 2678, 2952, 3241, 3277, 3490, 3502, 3653, 3884, 4130, 4136, 4226, 4317, 5032, 5152, 5385, 5513, 5545, 5851, 5862, 5987, 6023, 6113, 6233, 6657, 6659, 6680, 6743, 6985, 7257, 7383, 7642, 7671, 7900, 8181, 8467, 8561, 8573, 8591, 8646, 8811, 8909, 8924, 9019, 9054, 9136, 9303, 9381, 9384, 9495, 9508, 9566, 9995

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0052, 0072, 0113, 0211, 0433, 0606, 0608, 0668, 0801, 1091, 1296, 1481, 1643, 1708, 1944, 2304, 2077, 2214, 2282, 2472, 2510, 2649, 2677, 2750, 3080, 3103, 3192, 3300, 3446, 3652, 3883, 3888, 4100, 4224, 4384, 4398, 4637, 4646, 4711, 4818, 4868, 4950, 5100, 5579, 5673, 5756, 5788, 5864, 5989, 6014, 6210, 6255, 6301, 6303, 6325, 6383, 6426, 6507, 6535, 6591, 6666, 6770, 7008, 7066, 7274, 7278, 7292, 7399, 7499, 7602, 7636, 7664, 7779, 7783, 7803, 8037, 8214, 8252, 8460, 8517, 8664, 8881, 8886, 8985, 8999, 9091, 9106, 9174, 9466, 9582, 9640, 9886

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0084, 0395, 0553, 0575, 0719, 0799, 0913, 1034, 1139 1162, 1236, 1313, 1331, 1334, 1489, 1556, 1600, 1652 1697, 1871, 1903, 1936, 2068, 2091, 2311, 2313, 2461 2493, 2540, 2569, 2593, 2598, 2602, 2615, 2740, 2763 2802, 2835, 2914, 3347, 3397, 3496, 3523, 3532, 3576 3585, 3594, 3698, 3732, 3750, 3773, 3946, 4084, 4112 4140, 4182, 4201, 4249, 4356, 4417, 4498, 4515, 4593 4634, 4664, 4721, 4723, 4754, 4882, 4890, 4894, 4962 5245, 5263, 5276, 5278, 5402, 5484, 5491, 5705, 5724 5852, 5891, 6060, 6094, 6180, 6382, 6471, 6494, 6525 6527, 6631, 6660, 6704, 6855, 6926, 6931, 7056, 7089 7105, 7181, 7216, 7290, 7306, 7458, 7474, 7479, 7496 7549, 7609, 7634, 7791, 7861, 7895, 7971, 7982, 8010 8022, 8053, 8215, 8220, 8316, 8400, 8468, 8518, 8631 8665, 8703, 8717, 8921, 8926, 8984, 9063, 9099, 9188 9201, 9235, 9316, 9330, 9383, 9480, 9580, 9584, 9687 9764, 9788, 9811, 9828, 9914, 9919

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-758 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)