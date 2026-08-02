BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh has criticised the Karnataka Congress government over the pending Cabinet expansion, alleging that internal factionalism and nepotism have brought governance and development in the state to a complete standstill.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Vallabh on Sunday criticised the Karnataka government over the pending Cabinet expansion, alleging that all MLAs have turned against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and claiming that factionalism within the ruling Congress has brought governance and development in the state to a "standstill".

'Rampant nepotism and corruption'

Vallabh also alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was "trying to seize the opportunity" to promote his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Speaking to ANI on the proposed Karnataka Cabinet expansion, Vallabh said, "Game of musical chairs is playing out there. There is no real governance or administration; Siddaramaiah is disgruntled and has announced his retirement from politics. All the MLAs have turned against DK Shivakumar. Seizing this opportunity, Mr Kharge is busy positioning his son."

The BJP leader alleged that several factions exist among Karnataka Congress MLAs and claimed that internal conflicts have affected the functioning of the government. "This is what happens when a political party loses its policy, intent, and leadership. Today, there are five or six factions of MLAs in Karnataka, and they fight so fiercely among themselves that governance, administration, and development have come to a standstill. Only one thing is happening there: rampant nepotism and corruption," he alleged.

'Historic meeting' held, says Shivakumar

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that all Cabinet colleagues were present at a meeting with leaders from different parties, senior government members, Members of Parliament from both Houses, former ministers and legal experts to discuss issues concerning the state. "Today, all my Cabinet colleagues are present here. We held a historic meeting with leaders from all parties, which was also attended by senior members of the government. We also invited our legal team, along with all Members of Parliament connected with the issue from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Former Health and Irrigation Ministers as well as legal experts were also part of the meeting. I am pleased that everyone participated and offered valuable suggestions in the interest of Karnataka. They have assured us of their support and said they are ready to work with and guide the government on all matters concerning the state," Shivakumar wrote in a post on X. https://x.com/CMofKarnataka/status/2083797235406606614

"At the same time, I would like to thank C R Patil for his support in coordinating with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A historic decision was taken earlier regarding the linking of water resources and measures to address the 30 TMC of silt accumulated in the Tungabhadra Dam. Several suggestions have been put forward on removing the silt, and a balancing reservoir will also be constructed," he added.

Expansion likely in coming week

This comes as the full expansion of the Karnataka Council of Ministers remains pending, nearly two months after Shivakumar took the oath as CM on June 3. The Karnataka Cabinet expansion is likely to take place in the coming week, with several Congress MLAs openly seeking ministerial berths. The Karnataka Cabinet currently has 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, following Shivakumar's appointment as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Many leaders have indicated that the final decision on the new ministers will be taken by the party's high command after consultations in Delhi on July 31. The speculation intensified after a nearly two-hour meeting was held at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi had said that the party's high command was expected to finalise the list of new ministers soon. "Expansion is up to the party High Command and the Chief Minister to decide. It might happen on Monday. I am not an aspirant. It is the party and the Chief Minister who will decide about that," Rayareddi said. (ANI)