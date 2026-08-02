Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a 'Beneficiary Conference' in Dehradun, stating the people's trust is the govt's greatest strength. He highlighted the reach of welfare schemes and key reforms like the Uniform Civil Code.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a 'Beneficiary Conference' organised by the Minority Morcha in Dehradun and interacted with beneficiaries of various Central and state government welfare schemes.

During the programme, beneficiaries shared their experiences of how welfare initiatives had improved their access to education, healthcare, housing, self-employment opportunities, social security and economic empowerment.

Listening to their experiences, CM Dhami said the government's greatest strength is the trust of the people, which continues to inspire the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a governance model has been established in which the benefits of government schemes are reaching eligible beneficiaries directly.

"The objective of the double-engine government is to provide equal opportunities to every section of society and ensure inclusive development," Dhami said, adding that the Uttarakhand government is working without discrimination to extend the benefits of development and welfare schemes to all citizens.

Reforms in Education Sector

Highlighting reforms in the education sector, the Chief Minister said the state government has abolished the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and constituted the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority. He said the new system aims to provide minority students with modern, quality and employment-oriented education, enabling them to excel in science, technology, skill development and competitive education. Dhami said the government considers education an effective tool for social transformation and is committed to securing a better future for every child.

Uniform Civil Code a Step Towards Equal Rights

Referring to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Dhami said Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the legislation. He said the law is a significant step towards ensuring equal rights, dignity, safety and justice for women, while strengthening social harmony, transparency, equal opportunities and a fair legal framework for all citizens.

Empowering Citizens for Self-Reliance

The Chief Minister also highlighted government initiatives in women's empowerment, youth employment, farmers' welfare, poverty alleviation, healthcare expansion, housing, drinking water, road infrastructure, digital services and social security. He said the objective of welfare schemes is not merely to provide financial assistance but to empower people to become self-reliant and lead a life of dignity.

Dhami urged beneficiaries to spread awareness about government schemes among other eligible citizens so that more families can avail themselves of the benefits.

Beneficiaries Express Gratitude

During the programme, beneficiaries expressed gratitude for schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, self-employment and skill development programmes, social security initiatives and other Central and state government welfare schemes.

Many beneficiaries said the initiatives had improved their standard of living by creating better opportunities in education, healthcare, employment and financial security. (ANI)