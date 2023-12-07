Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how

    A son has scientifically solved the mystery related to the death of his father in Kottayam. Bipin found that the police's conclusions regarding the death were wrong.

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Kottayam: A son has scientifically solved the mystery related to the death of his father in Kottayam. The father of Dr Bipin Mathew died in a car accident in August. Bipin found that the police's conclusions regarding the death were wrong.

    The incident happened in August of this year. A retired police officer, MV Mathew, met with an accident while riding a bike. The police said that the death was due to the injuries that happened on the left side of his body. However, his son Bipin is a surgeon and it was thus found that the ten ribs on the right side were broken. The right skull was damaged and there was bleeding inside the brain. Bipin asked the police how someone who fell to the left could have sustained an injury on the right side. The police told him that he turned after falling from the bike. Dr Bipin said that such a turn cannot happen without an outside force.

    Another piece of evidence was the statement of the Amazon delivery boy who reached the site after hearing the sound of the accident. He said that he did not see the accident directly and informed that an auto and two bikers were stopped near the spot. When the locals tried to take Mathew to the hospital, the auto driver said, ' I have not hit him. I will not take him to the hospital; it will be on my head if I take the responsibility. 

    Dr Bipin said that his doubt about the accident came from this statement. He stated that black paint was found near the crash area of his father's bike. He has shared all the information with the police. After checking the CCTV visuals, it was found that the auto was coming and returning to the area within 3 minutes. The driver of the auto was questioned; however, he stuck with the point that he was not the accused.

    Dr Bipin then conducted a forensic examination of the paint on the auto and the bike. It was clear from the result that the paint on the bike and the paint on the auto were the same.  With that, the police registered a case against the auto driver. Dr. Bipin Mathew said that the auto driver knew his father and that he did not even want to take his father to the hospital.

