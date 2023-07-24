Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

    Two brothers identified as Muhammad Hadi (13) and Muhammad Ashir (7), unfortunately drowned in a water-logged pit in Korangad, Thamarassery on Sunday (July 23). They will be laid to rest today.

    Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, two siblings drowned in a water-logged pit at Korangad in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Hadi (13) and Muhammad Ashir (7), sons of  Abdul Jaleel (Muttayi) an employee of Thamarassery Korangad New Hotel and Najira. 

    Also read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    The incident happened on Sunday when the siblings had gone to a private tuition centre in a neighboring house. When they failed to show up on time, a search was carried out and both boys were found in the pit. Their chappals and books were recovered near the pit.

    They were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but their lives could not be saved. The children fell into a deep pit filled with water after the rain. 
    After the post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the bodies of Mohammad Hadi and Mohammad Ashir will be kept for public viewing at Korangad GMLP School on Monday.

    Muhammad Hadi was a student at Korangad GVHS in the eighth grade, and Muhammad Ashir attended Korangad GMLP School in the second grade.

    Also read: Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres AJR

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert on July 24; Holiday announced for educational institutions anr

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    Congress mocks PM Modi after portion of ceiling of new Veer Savarkar airport collapses

    'Seeking sensationalism...' Scindia slams Congress over Veer Savarkar airport's ceiling collapse claim

    ASI begins Gyanvapi mosque survey amid tight security; 40 people inside Varanasi complex AJR

    ASI begins Gyanvapi mosque survey amid tight security; 40 people inside Varanasi complex

    Recent Stories

    Opinion Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report RBA

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres AJR

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert on July 24; Holiday announced for educational institutions anr

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details vma

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon