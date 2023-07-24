Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

Two brothers identified as Muhammad Hadi (13) and Muhammad Ashir (7), unfortunately drowned in a water-logged pit in Korangad, Thamarassery on Sunday (July 23). They will be laid to rest today.

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, two siblings drowned in a water-logged pit at Korangad in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Hadi (13) and Muhammad Ashir (7), sons of Abdul Jaleel (Muttayi) an employee of Thamarassery Korangad New Hotel and Najira.

The incident happened on Sunday when the siblings had gone to a private tuition centre in a neighboring house. When they failed to show up on time, a search was carried out and both boys were found in the pit. Their chappals and books were recovered near the pit.

They were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but their lives could not be saved. The children fell into a deep pit filled with water after the rain.

After the post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the bodies of Mohammad Hadi and Mohammad Ashir will be kept for public viewing at Korangad GMLP School on Monday.

Muhammad Hadi was a student at Korangad GVHS in the eighth grade, and Muhammad Ashir attended Korangad GMLP School in the second grade.

