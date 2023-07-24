IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall till July 27 as per the latest IMD update. A yellow alert has been sounded in 9 districts and a holiday has been announced in 3 districts today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala till July 27 following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The northern parts of the state will witness heavy downpours.

The IMD sounded a yellow alert on Monday (July 24) and Tuesday in the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Yellow alert in various districts till July 27:

24-07-2023: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

25-07-2023: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

26-07-2023: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad , Kannur, Kasaragod

27-07-23: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts will have light rain in one or two spots on Monday morning, while all other districts will get moderate rainfall, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Due to heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in three districts including Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad. The District Collectors have informed that the holiday is applicable to all educational institutions including professional colleges, Anganwadi, CBSE - ICSE schools and Madrassas.

INCOIS has issued a high tide warning on the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till July 27.

