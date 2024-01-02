Kerala: Sabarimala to stop spot booking from January 10 ahead of Makaravilakku

The Travancore Devaswom Board will stop spot bookings at the Sabarimala temple from January 10 as a large influx of devotees is expected for Makaravilakku on January 14 and 15.

Pathanamthitta: The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to stop spot booking facilities from January 10 considering the police's suggestion. The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to avoid spot booking for Ayyappa devotees for Sabarimala darshan from January 10 because of the increasing rush of devotees at the shrine.

When Ayyappa devotees arrive three days before Makaravilakku, they usually lay down at various locations in Sabarimala and do not leave Sannidhanam without receiving the darshan of both Makaravilakku and Thiruvabharanam (gold jewels from Pandalam palace). In this case, it will negatively impact both the ease of access to darshan and the safety of Ayyappa devotees if more devotees climb the hill for darshan.

According to P.S. Prashant, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, "It has been determined to provide secure darshan for the Ayyappa devotees heading to Sabarimala, hence it is best to avoid spot booking from the 10th."

On January 14, there is a booking cap of 50,000 for the virtual queue. On January 15, Makaravilakku day, just 40,000 devotees would be able to reserve a spot in the virtual queue and visit the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. P S Prashanth, President of the Devaswom Board, asked that Malikappuram and children stay away from Sabarimala darshan on the 14th and 15th as there will be a large influx of devotees.

From the 16th to the 20th, facilities have been arranged to accommodate more devotees for darshan. The president of the Devaswom Board said that the devotees should make use of this facility. The Devaswom Board also clarified that virtual queuing tickets are mandatory for Ayyappa devotees arriving for the darshan.

