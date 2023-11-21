Kerala: Relief for Mariyakutty as she receives one-month welfare pension after protest

Mariyakutty, who protested against the government for not getting a pension has finally received it. The Adimali Service Cooperative Bank handed over the pension to Mariyakutty directly at her home.

Idukki: Mariyakutty, who protested against the government for not getting a pension has finally received it. The Adimali Service Cooperative Bank handed over the pension to Mariyakutty directly at her home. Only one month's pension has been transferred so far. She told Asianet News that if the four-month pension is not paid, she will again protest against the government.

Annakutty and Mariyakutty, residents of Adimali, started begging on the streets with earthen pots after their pensions were suspended for months as a protest. The desperate plea for alms included requests for medicine and sustenance. Meanwhile, in response to coverage by Asianet News, the Etta Thozhilali Welfare Board decided to grant a pension to Annakutty.

However, the Adimali panchayat clarified that there are insufficient funds to provide the widow pension to Mariyakutty. As a temporary measure, Mariyakutty has been granted five months of pension, however, only one month's pension amount has been allocated due to financial constraints. The situation highlights the struggles faced by elderly individuals dependent on pensions for their livelihood.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Suresh Gopi on Friday (Nov 17) visited Mariyakutty, the elderly woman who has been protesting against the state government for delay in disbursing welfare pension in Adimaly of Idukki district. The actor promised Mariyakutty that he would keep questioning the state administration about the whereabouts of the central funds. The old woman also blamed the Pinarayi government for unnecessarily blaming the BJP.

Mariyakutty has come forward with allegations that workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM are attempting to defame her. She contends that claims suggesting they own land are baseless, and she has challenged the CPM to provide evidence of such ownership.