Kerala political violence: BJP, SDPI members hacked to death, Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha

Two violent killings have shocked Kerala's Alappuzha in the previous 10 hours, with the murder of SDPI leader KS Shan followed by the slaying of BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivas, who was slashed to death at his home on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Alappuzha district has been subjected to Section 144. Sreenivas, a 40-year-old BJP leader, was hacked to death inside his home by unidentified assailants. He was the state secretary of the OBC Morcha in Kerala and a BJP's state committee member. According to reports, the assailants broke into the BJP leader's home and hacked him. Ranjeet ran for the BJP in the Alappuzha seat in the 2016 assembly elections. He was a lawyer by profession.

In another incident, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader KS Shan was killed after being attacked by the people belonging to an unidentified gang in the district. KS Shan was riding his bike home when he was hit by a vehicle. He suffered around 40 injuries and was taken to Kochi's Government Medical College Hospital. He later succumbed to injuries. Following the accident, the SDPI accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS of being involved in the assassination of its state secretary, KS Shaan.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, denounced the heinous killings in Alappuzha. He stated that the police would crack down severely on anyone responsible for the attacks. He stated that such narrow-minded and callous activities are detrimental to the state. 'Murder organisations and their hate-filled attitude should be targeted and kept out of civil society,' he added.

G Jaidev, superintendent of police in Alappuzha district, said police are investigating if the deaths are linked and retaliatory in character. He stated that prohibitory orders had been issued in the district for the last two days. The police presence has been increased at the Government Medical College in Kochi, where the body of SDPI leader K S Shan is kept. A large number of SDPI members have set up camp on the grounds of the medical college hospital. Meanwhile, P P Chitharanjan, an Alappuzha MP and CPI(M) leader said the deaths stunned him because both victims were personally known.