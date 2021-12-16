Exclusive: 'Congress in Kerala is a big zero; TMC has 80 per cent chance to grow here'

When speculation arose about the TMC reaching out to former Congress leader and former legislator AV Gopinath in Kerala, Asianet Newsable's Yacoob dialled him for confirmation.

The Trinamool Congress seems to be ready to make an inroad into Kerala and present itself as a third front in the state's political equation. For this, the party has been reaching out to some leaders. One such leader is AV Gopinath, the former Member of the Legislative Assembly from Alathur in Palakkad. The veteran leader bid farewell to the Congress some months ago after being associated with it for nearly 50 years. The decision to quit the party, in the former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee member's own words, was that he was seen as an 'obstacle' for the party's progress in the state.

Gopinath has not made up his mind about who he would associate with in the future. Nevertheless, when speculation arose about the TMC reaching out to him, Asianet Newsable's Yacoob dialled him for confirmation. Here's what he had to say.

Why did you quit the Congress after being associated with the party for so long?

I was not interested in continuing (as Congress leader) under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. I am not a politician; I am a political worker. I like to serve only the Congress party, not any individual (does not resort to sycophancy), which is the main problem. I like the Congress party policies.

You are yet to decide on which party to join.

I am trying to contact all Congress leaders and sympathizers in our district (Palakkad). Only Congress had been ruling here in the last 60 years of the Gram Panchayats (In Palakkad), and no other party has come to power. After discussion with leaders here, I will decide.

Reports state that TMC is trying to woo you to join the party. Have any TMC leaders reached out to you?

Someone contacted me to come and join the Trinamool Congress. I'm not too fond of the party at this moment. Like I told you, I am trying to contact our leaders and cadre to decide on the next step. Some leaders defect to CPM and other parties (referring to people quitting Congress). We want justice (in the Congress party). We don't get justice in the Congress party. There is no unity, and the Congress is divided into different groups. We have lost six Gram Panchayats now.

Do you think a party like TMC can establish its base in Kerala?

They (TMC) are calling my friends and asking. I am just watching the situation. Our leaders are discussing whether to join TMC or CMP (Communist Marxist Party). We are unable to decide. Our discussion is continuing.

Yes! There is an 80 per cent chance in Kerala (for TMC to grow). The situation is anti-communist and anti-Congress here (Kerala). People don't like either the Congress or the CPM.

What is the problem with Kerala Congress at present?

Kerala Congress is a 'big zero'. In the coming parliamentary elections, Congress will face a dangerous situation. The main problem here is groupism. The party is split into groups like A, B, C, but there is no Congress here. The actual Congress worker is silent. They are not involved in any political initiatives.

Some days ago, videos and photos emerged showing school children made to wear the 'I am Babri' badge. Do you think there is a growing communal discourse in Kerala?

This is correct (agrees on SDPI workers distributing 'I am Babri' badges among school children). There is a communal situation in Kerala because of the SDPI, Muslim League and others.

The BJP claims that the state government is turning a blind eye towards SDPI. What is your take on the matter?

That is not correct. CPM does not support SDPI and other parties (accused of spreading communalism) in Kerala. This assessment (of the government supporting SDPI) is not correct.

Did you think of joining the BJP any time?

I am still a Congressman. I have only resigned from the party, but still, I am a Congress worker. However, the party is not developing in Kerala and across India. In this situation, what am I supposed to do? For our social work and to develop grassroots level workers, the party has not supported. Hence, it is facing problems. I am a Congressman, and I like Congress's socialism and democracy. But I don't like individualism (giving importance to one person only).

Besides LDF and UDF, is there a possibility of a third front in Kerala?

The third front may develop in Kerala gradually if they rope in good leaders in Kerala. If leaders from Congress, TMC and any other party come together, the third front is quite possible in Kerala.

Also Read

Gen Naravane to be Chairman CoSC till government finds a replacement for CDS

Centre brings 4 crucial decisions regarding voting; including Aadhaar-linked ID