Kerala: Over 35000 files pile up in Secretariat while CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes on his 'Nava Kerala Sadas'

Thiruvananthapuram: Files are piling up in the secretariat as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers are touring Kerala with the public outreach initiative Nava Kerala Sadas to address the complaints of the public. In three years, only 11.6 per cent of the complaints that were considered were settled. Numerous departments have not only seriously neglected to submit the monthly review report, but they have also failed to account for the pending files that were due in July.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan often interacts with government employees by reminding them that every file is the 'life' of a common person. However, the figures show that there is no solution even to reduce the number of pending files. In the monthly performance review report for the month of July, the approach of the officers and various departments has been severely criticized.

A total of 43,645 files were received for consideration in 27 departments. Out of which only 5,057 cases were settled. The situation is dire considering the file settling progress. Only 11.6 percent of the files were settled. This includes 10,667 files between one and two years old and 6,500 files between two and three years old.

In the month of July alone, 8827 files reached the various departments of the Secretariat. Out of this, only 4248 files have been settled. A monthly review is done to ensure accurate statistics on the number of files received and complaints resolved. It seems that the officials did not pay attention to the government order to prepare the review of the previous month before the 5th of every month. Since July, when the departments came under fire, no review report has been written. The number of incoming and pending files is zero.