Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Over 35000 files pile up in Secretariat while CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes on his 'Nava Kerala Sadas'

    While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet Ministers are touring Kerala as part of Nava Kerala Sadas, the number of files continues to pile up at the Secretariat. In three years, only 11.6 per cent of the complaints that were considered were settled. 

    Kerala: Over 35000 files pile up in Secretariat while CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes on his 'Nava Kerala Sadas' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Files are piling up in the secretariat as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers are touring Kerala with the public outreach initiative Nava Kerala Sadas to address the complaints of the public. In three years, only 11.6 per cent of the complaints that were considered were settled. Numerous departments have not only seriously neglected to submit the monthly review report, but they have also failed to account for the pending files that were due in July.

    Also read: Kerala: TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in Kannur University's Students Union's literature fest

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan often interacts with government employees by reminding them that every file is the 'life' of a common person. However, the figures show that there is no solution even to reduce the number of pending files. In the monthly performance review report for the month of July, the approach of the officers and various departments has been severely criticized. 

    A total of 43,645 files were received for consideration in 27 departments. Out of which only 5,057 cases were settled. The situation is dire considering the file settling progress. Only 11.6 percent of the files were settled. This includes 10,667 files between one and two years old and 6,500 files between two and three years old. 

    In the month of July alone, 8827 files reached the various departments of the Secretariat. Out of this, only 4248 files have been settled. A monthly review is done to ensure accurate statistics on the number of files received and complaints resolved. It seems that the officials did not pay attention to the government order to prepare the review of the previous month before the 5th of every month. Since July, when the departments came under fire, no review report has been written. The number of incoming and pending files is zero.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment; 1 cop dead, 5 in hospital (WATCH)

    Notorious gangster Kompan alias Jagan shot dead by Tamil Nadu police in encounter anr

    Notorious gangster Kompan alias Jagan shot dead by Tamil Nadu police in encounter

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood star Jamie Foxx named in 'sexual assault' case in recent lawsuit; Read details ATG

    Hollywood star Jamie Foxx named in 'sexual assault' case in recent lawsuit; Read details

    Malayalam actor Indrans enrolls for class 10th equivalency programme rkn

    Malayalam actor Indrans enrolls for class 10th equivalency programme

    Israel says Gaza hostage release wont begin before Friday gcw

    Israel says Gaza hostage release won't begin before Friday

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan unveil bromance at 'Kouch'; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan unveil bromance at 'Kouch'; Read more

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon