    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out; Report

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Kyiv in August, marking his first trip to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022. This visit follows a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 Summit, where they shared a hug.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Kyiv next month for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. This visit follows a meeting between PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy last month, where the two leaders were seen sharing a hug. The visit occurs at a time of heightened international attention to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and is part of India's increased diplomatic outreach in the region.

    On the day PM Modi secured a third term after the Lok Sabha elections, Zelensky congratulated him and invited him to visit the war-torn country. In a phone call with President Zelensky in March this year, PM Modi discussed ways to strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership and reiterated India's commitment to a people-centric approach and the resolution of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

    Since the outbreak of the war, India has consistently emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomatic means. The Prime Minister has said, "India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts".

    "India has always called for respecting the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," he had said.

