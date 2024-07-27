Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathapan suffer injuries in car accident in Kochi

Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap were involved in a car accident while shooting for 'Bromance' in the wee hours of Saturday in Kochi. The car collided with two bikes, toppled over, and was severely damaged. Fortunately, both actors suffered only minor injuries.

Kochi: Actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap, known for his role in 'Premalu', were involved in a late-night car accident on MG Road while filming a high-speed chase scene for their upcoming movie 'Bromance', directed by Arun Jose. The vehicle, which toppled over after colliding with two motorcycles, left the actors and three others, including a bike rider, injured. The actors were rushed to the hospital.

The car carrying the actors crashed into a motorcycle while attempting to overtake it, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with another bike before flipping onto its side. The car sustained significant damage, but fortunately, both actors escaped with only minor injuries.

The accident took place around 1.30 am on Saturday (July 27). The stunt master of the movie drove the car. It also collided with the bike of a food delivery boy parked nearby. Police quickly arrived at the accident scene and cleared the vehicles from the road. The movie shoot was called off following the accident.

"Bromance," produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions, is directed by Arun Jose, known for "18 Plus" and "Jo and Jo." The film's puja ceremony was recently held in Kakkanad. The cast includes Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Binu Pappu, with the screenplay written by ADJ, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P Sebastian. The music is composed by Govind Vasantha.

