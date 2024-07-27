Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections

    US Vice President Kamala Harris officially declared her candidacy for the presidential elections later this year by signing the forms on July 26. She pledged to work hard to earn every vote and expressed confidence in winning the November 5 polls.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 8:17 AM IST

    US Vice President Kamala Harris officially declared her candidacy for the presidential elections slated for later this year by signing the forms on Friday, July 26. She pledged to work hard “to earn every vote” and expressed confidence in winning the November 5 polls. She will be running against former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is making his third bid for the presidency.

    Harris took to X to announce her candidature and wrote, “Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win”.

    Her candidacy came after US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race amid tremendous pressure from fellow Democrats. He endorsed Harris as his successor, and she also received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in her bid for the White House.

    In a post on X, Barack Obama said, "Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us."

    In a video released by Harris's campaign, the 44th president, alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama, expressed their endorsement during a phone call with Harris. “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama said. “This is going to be historic.”

    Barack Obama added, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

