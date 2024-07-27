Kerala to give Rs 5 lakh to athletes from state who are competing in Paris Olympics

The Kerala government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to athletes from the state participating in the Paris Olympics, and to their Chief Athletics Coach, to support their training and Olympic-related expenses.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared that it will award a sum of Rs 5 lakh to each athlete from the state who participates in the Paris Olympics. Additionally, State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced that Chief Athletics Coach Radhakrishnan Nair will also receive a grant of Rs 5 lakh.

"The amount has been allotted to Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Ajmal (both part of the relay team), Abdulla Aboobacaker (triple jump), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and H S Prannoy (badminton)," the minister said in a release.

The allocated amount is meant to help the sportspersons cover their training costs and other expenses associated with preparing for and attending the Olympic Games.

"We have great expectations from our hockey team which bagged the medal last time. Prannoy is also in good form," the minister said and wished all the Olympics participants good luck.

"On Friday, the city of Paris transformed into a massive outdoor arena, with the legendary Seine River becoming a catwalk for athletes as they paraded through the heart of the city. The opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games was a spectacular display of France's rich cultural tapestry, revolutionary spirit, exceptional artistry, and stunning architectural landmarks, leaving a lasting impression on the global audience.

The opening ceremony also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Hindi language, featuring it alongside five other languages in a visual tribute to pioneering French women during the 'Sisterhood' segment. Following this, French President Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Games open, signaling the start of 16 days of intense competition.

