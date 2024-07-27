Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala to give Rs 5 lakh to athletes from state who are competing in Paris Olympics

    The Kerala government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to athletes from the state participating in the Paris Olympics, and to their Chief Athletics Coach, to support their training and Olympic-related expenses.

    Kerala to give Rs 5 lakh to athletes from state who are competing in Paris Olympics anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared that it will award a sum of Rs 5 lakh to each athlete from the state who participates in the Paris Olympics. Additionally, State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced that Chief Athletics Coach Radhakrishnan Nair will also receive a grant of Rs 5 lakh.

    "The amount has been allotted to Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Ajmal (both part of the relay team), Abdulla Aboobacaker (triple jump), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and H S Prannoy (badminton)," the minister said in a release.

    The allocated amount is meant to help the sportspersons cover their training costs and other expenses associated with preparing for and attending the Olympic Games.

    "We have great expectations from our hockey team which bagged the medal last time. Prannoy is also in good form," the minister said and wished all the Olympics participants good luck.

    "On Friday, the city of Paris transformed into a massive outdoor arena, with the legendary Seine River becoming a catwalk for athletes as they paraded through the heart of the city. The opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games was a spectacular display of France's rich cultural tapestry, revolutionary spirit, exceptional artistry, and stunning architectural landmarks, leaving a lasting impression on the global audience.

    The opening ceremony also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Hindi language, featuring it alongside five other languages in a visual tribute to pioneering French women during the 'Sisterhood' segment. Following this, French President Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Games open, signaling the start of 16 days of intense competition.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 2 charred to death after car catches fire in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: 2 charred to death after car catches fire in Pathanamthitta

    Kerala: Woman manager embezzles Rs 20 crore from private financial firm in Thrissur; probe launched anr

    Kerala: Woman manager embezzles Rs 20 crore from private financial firm in Thrissur; probe launched

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Remembering Captain Jerry Prem Raj on 25 years of India's victory against Pakistan anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Remembering Captain Jerry Prem Raj on 25 years of India's victory against Pakistan

    Cochin Airport exposes massive recruitment scam, busts propaganda anr

    Cochin Airport exposes massive recruitment scam, busts propaganda

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-390 July 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-390 July 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out report anr

    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out; Report

    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections anr

    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections

    Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathapan suffer injuries in car accident in Kochi anr

    Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathapan suffer injuries in car accident in Kochi

    Numerology Prediction for July 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 27, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: July 27, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon