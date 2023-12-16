Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: NIA takes to X in hunt for RSS leader Sreenivasan's murder case accused

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a lookout notice of PFI members involved in the murder of RSS leader SK Sreenivasan. The RSS leader was attacked and killed on April 16, 2022 in Palakkad.

    Kerala: NIA takes to X in hunt for RSS leader Sreenivasan's murder case accused anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    New Delhi: While investigating the Popular Front of India (PFI) terror recruitment case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued lookout notices for multiple suspects in the April 16, 2022, murder of RSS leader SK Sreenivasan, a native of Palakkad, Kerala. The accused being searched by the NIA are Abdul Vahab, Abdul Rasheed K, Ayoob T A, Muhmmed Manzoor, Shahul Hameed, Muhammedali KP,  Muhammed Yazer Aarafath, Safeekh P, and Rafeeq M S along with two unidentified persons.

    "REQUEST FOR INFORMATION These accused persons belonging to PFI were involved in a larger conspiracy to target individuals from other community and were involved in the murder of Srinivasan from Palakkad, Kerala on 16.4.2022. Any information about them, please WhatsApp/DM +919497715294," the NIA posted from it's official 'X' handle.

    The NIA has also shared pictures of the unidentified accused involved in the murder of Sreenivasan. 

    "The unknown person in the pictures below was involved in the murder of Sreenivasan, a resident of Palakkad, Kerala on 16.4.2022. He is wanted in NIA RC02/2022/NIA/KOC (PFI Kerala case). If you have any information about him, please share via WhatsApp@ 9497 715 924, email info.koc.nia@gov.in," the NIA posted on 'X'.

    Earlier, the NIA had arrested a member of the banned organisation PFI, Shihab alias Babu, who was an integral part of the organization and harboured one other accused, Muhammed Hakeem, who was responsible for the destruction of crucial evidence in the case.

    RSS leader Sreenivasan was killed by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop on April 16, 2022, in Palakkad. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against the 59 accused parties in the case in March. 69 people have been named as accused in the murder conspiracy. A six-person PFI gang assassinated Srinivasan at his Palakkad shop with swords and knives.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
