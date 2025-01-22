PM Modi marks 10 years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, celebrates gender equality milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, reflecting on its transformative impact in promoting gender equality and empowering the girl child.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, reflecting on its transformative impact in promoting gender equality and empowering the girl child. The movement, launched a decade ago, has successfully garnered widespread support from people across India and played a pivotal role in improving the status of girls, ensuring access to education, and dismantling long-standing gender biases.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed the initiative as a "people-powered" movement that has fostered societal change at the grassroots level. He stressed upon the importance of creating an environment where girls can thrive, urging continued support for the movement in the years to come.

"Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life," the PM wrote.

“#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams,” he added.

Highlighting the tangible impact of the initiative, Modi noted that districts with historically low child sex ratios have shown significant improvements. He further commended awareness campaigns that have fostered a deeper sense of gender equality across India.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality," he stated.

PM Modi also recognized the collective efforts that have made the campaign vibrant and successful, leading to measurable improvements in areas traditionally hindered by gender disparities. The Prime Minister concluded his posts by urging continued action.

"I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao," he wrote.

10 Years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: A Decade of Empowering India’s Daughters

Launched on January 22, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat, Haryana, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative has made remarkable strides in addressing gender imbalance and improving the child sex ratio across India.

Over the past decade, the program has seen significant milestones in improving the lives of girls and women in India. Notably, the national sex ratio at birth has risen from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24, reflecting a shift towards gender equality at the very beginning of life. The gross enrolment ratio for girls at the secondary education level has also risen from 75.51% to 78%, further highlighting the program's success in encouraging education for the girl child.

The initiative has made substantial advancements in maternal and child health as well. Institutional deliveries have surged from 61% to 97.3%, and first-trimester antenatal care registrations increased from 61% to 80.5%, showing a significant improvement in healthcare access for women and children.

However, the impact of BBBP extends beyond statistics. The program has been instrumental in driving cultural and social change. Initiatives like the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav have helped more than one lakh out-of-school girls return to education, while efforts such as the Yashaswini Bike Expedition have showcased women’s empowerment in action, fostering an environment of support and pride for women’s achievements.

Moreover, the initiative has creatively leveraged media to address critical social issues, partnering with television shows and using impactful campaigns to raise awareness about the value of daughters and prevent harmful practices like girl child abandonment.

