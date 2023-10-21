Kerala News LIVE: Swimming coach from Kerala dies after falling into pool in Bengaluru

9.00 AM: Tranvancore Devaswom Board issues new circular banning RSS activities in temples

The Travancore Devaswom Board has banned the activities of RSS and weapons training in temples. There was an earlier court order in this regard. But when the order was not followed, the Travancore Devaswom Board issued a new circular. The circular issued by the Devaswom Commissioner clarifies that organizing a protest meeting against the board in the name of Namajapaghosam or in any other name, including temple land advisory committees, is also prohibited.

8.22 AM: Second crane from Zhen Hua 15 ship to be unloaded at Vizhinjam seaport today

The second crane from the first Chinese ship that arrived in Vizhinjam International seaport will be unloaded ashore today. The first of the three cranes was unloaded yesterday. The crane is lowered by 3 Chinese crew members of the Zhen Hua 15 ship and experts from Mumbai. The Centre initially did not grant permission to the Chinese nationals to disembark at the port which caused uncertainty. The third crane will also be unloaded and the ship is expected to return by Tuesday.

8.15 AM: Swimming coach from Kerala dies after falling into pool in Bengaluru

A Malayali swimming coach died after falling into a swimming pool in Bengaluru. Arun, a native of Koduvayoor, Palakkad, died. He fell into the swimming pool of the swimming academy operating at HAL Second Stage, Indira Nagar yesterday evening. The actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The primary conclusion of the doctors is that the cause of death is heart attack. Arun's body is kept at Chinmaya Mission Hospital. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the relatives.