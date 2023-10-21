Northeast monsoon begins in Kerala, confirms IMD; Yellow alert in 4 districts

The IMD confirmed the commencement of the Northeast monsoon in Kerala and Tamil Nadu (Thulavarsham) on Saturday (Oct 21). Due to presence of Cyclone Tej, a yellow alert has been sounded in various districts too.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (Oct 21) confirmed the commencement of Northeast Monsoon (Thulavarsham) in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In a press release, the IMD stated, " In association with the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin Area; northeasterly winds have strengthened over South and Central Bay of Bengal and extend upto middle tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these atmospheric conditions Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over Tamil Nadu and Kerala today, the 21st October,2023."

Meanwhile, the weather department has sounded a yellow alert in various districts for the next five days:

Oct 21- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki

Oct 22- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

Oct 23- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

Oct 24- Kollam to Malappuram

Oct 25- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

On the other hand, Cyclone 'Tej' over the Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify into a severe Cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till October 22 morning, northwestwards thereafter till October 24 morning and then north-northwestwards. It is likely to cross Yemen-Oman coasts between AL Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around early morning of 25th October.

