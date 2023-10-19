Kerala News LIVE: Delhi HC directs Centre to intervene in Nimisha Priya's mother's plea to travel to Yemen

Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning in next 5 days

11:26 AM: Delhi HC directs Centre to intervene in Nimisha Priya's mother's plea to travel to Yemen

The Delhi High Court has sent notice to the central government on the petition filed by Nimisha Priya's mother seeking government intervention for travel to Yemen. The court stated that the reply should be given within two weeks. Nimisha's mother said that despite approaching the centre several times, there was no intervention. Nimisha Priya, a malayali nurse was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering national Talal Abdo Mahdi

10.15 AM: Deposit fraud at Thiruvalla Urban Cooperative Bank, former manager arrested

The former Manager of Thiruvalla Urban Cooperative Bank Preetha Haridas was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with a deposit fraud case. Rejecting anticipatory bail, the High Court directed her to appear before the investigating team. However, Preetha, who went on the run, was arrested this morning.

9:56 AM: A man undergoing treatment in a gas cylinder accident dies

A Kerala man from Malappuram lost his life in a gas cylinder accident in Karama, Dubai. He was undergoing treatment at Dubai Hospital. The deceased, identified as Yakub Abdullah, was an employee of Bardubai Anam Al Madina Fruits. Nine individuals were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded. They are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals. Three individuals from Kannur are suffering serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 12:20 a.m. due to a gas leak, which resulted in the explosion. Reports suggest that one of the injured individuals is in critical condition. Immediate rescue operations were carried out after the incident.

9:35 AM: 3 people dies in an accident in Kottayam

Meanwhile, three people were killed in a collision between a jeep and an autorickshaw at Ponkunnam Junction, Kottayam, on Wednesday (Oct. 19). The youths who were travelling in the auto died.

The police said that one of the deceased was identified as Anand, a native of Thidanadu. The other two have not been identified. The two seriously injured people were admitted to Kottayam Medical College.



9:21 AM: Santhwanam serial director Aadhityan passes away

A famous serial director Aadhityan passed away on Thursday (Oct 19). He was 47 years old. He suffered a heart attack and died while being taken to a nearby private hospital. He was the director of hit serials including Santhwanam, Vanambadi and Akashadoothu.

8.45 AM: Health department conducts inspections in 332 hotels, 276 cool bars in Malappuram

As part of the Healthy Kerala inspection, the health department inspected the food manufacturing and distribution centers in Malappuram district. Inspections were conducted to ensure the cleanliness of food manufacturing and distribution units to prevent foodborne and waterborne diseases. Officials informed that a fine of Rs 53,200 has been imposed in various categories where violations were found.

8.30 AM: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad

Three members of a family were found hanging dead in Alingal of Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad district. Alingal Moothattuparam Sundar's daughter Sunila, son Rohit and Sunila's sister's son Subin were found hanging in the house's kitchen this morning. The preliminary conclusion is suicide. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital.

There are chances of rain with thunder and lightning in the next 5 days in Kerala. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour along with isolated thundershowers at isolated places in Kerala from October 20 to 22. There is also a warning that the low pressure formed in the Arabian Sea will turn into a strong low pressure in the next 24 hours.