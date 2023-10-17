Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to continue in Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today and issued a yellow alert in four districts.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    10.00 AM: Kerala: Man sentenced to 204 years imprisonment for raping sisters

    A man was sentenced to imprisonment for 104 years and a fine of four lakh twenty thousand rupees for raping an 8-year-old girl in Pathanamthitta on Monday (Oct. 16). The First Track Court issued the judgment. The accused was identified as Vinod (32), a resident of Punnala, Pathanapuram in Pathanamthitta districts. The same court earlier sentenced him to 100 years of imprisonment in the case of molesting the sister of an 8-year-old girl.

    9.45 AM: Clashes erupt between Congress workers in Kollam

    Clashes between Congress workers erupted in Karunagappalli, Kollam on Monday over the reorganisation of constituency committee presidents. They shouted and chanted slogans during UDF's Padayatra.

    9.10 am: Kerala kicks off state school sports meet today

    The 65th Kerala State School Sports Meet kicked off today in Kunnamkulam. The state school sports meet is being conducted in Thrissur after a gap of 15 years.

    8.40 AM: Karuvannur bank scam: Court to consider bail plea of CPM leader PV Aravindakshan today

    The bail plea of ​​CPM leader and Vadakanchery Municipal Councilor PV Aravindakshan, who was arrested in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case, will be considered today. Bail petitions are examined by courts dealing with economic offences. Aravindakshan's claim is that the ED is pressurizing him to give false information and spreading the word that there are non-existent bank deposits in his mother's name. On the other hand, the ED stated that it wants to seek more information from Aravindakshan in the transactions related to Satish Kumar, the main accused in the Karuvannur scam, and CPM leaders.

    8.27 AM: Heavy rains to continue in Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rains will continue in the state today. Today, a yellow alert has also been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram districts. Two cyclones and the possibility of low pressure in the Arabian Sea intensified the rain situation in the state. The Meteorological Department has also warned that the cyclonic circulation will likely strengthen as a low pressure over the South-East Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
