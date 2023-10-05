Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

    Kerala News LIVE: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

    Kerala news live October 05 2023 major highlights developments updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 7:48 AM IST

    9.45 AM: Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal moves SC seeking stay on conviction

    9:35 AM: Actor Shiyas Kareem arrested in Chennai airport 

    Malayalam actor Shiyas Kareem was arrested at Chennai airport in connection with a rape allegation. He was coming back from Dubai and was detained by the immigration officials at the airport. The Chandera police will reach Chennai and arrest him.

    9:25 AM:  Dolphin No. 27 tug reaches Vizhinjam port; Dolphin No. 37 to reach today

    Thiruvananthapuram: The second tug has arrived at Vizhinjam International Port to bring the cargo ship Shenhua-15 from China. Adani Port Company's tug Dolhin 27 docked at the Vizhinjam port on Wednesday (Oct. 4). Four tugs were brought to Vizhinjam to bring the cargo ships. Port purser Vinulal said that the tug Dolphin 37 will also arrive at the port today (Oct 5). The Dolphin tug was brought from Dahej port in Gujarat.

    9.10 AM: Kozhikode regional level meeting today; Chief Minister, team to attend 

    Kozhikode region-level review meeting will be held today under the leadership of Chief Minister and Ministers. A review meeting of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts is being held at Cheruvannur Marina Convention Centre. National Highway, Hill Highway, Coastal Highway, Wayanad Tunnel, Garbage Mukta Kerala, Green Kerala Mission, Poverty Alleviation, Life Mission, Comprehensive Education Revival Programme, Jaljeevan Mission, Ardrum Mission, International Research Center for Ayurveda, Kovalam-Bekal Inland Navigation and other issues related to four districts will be discussed in the meeting.

    8:40 AM:  Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

    Kochi: A gas leaked from Indian Oil Corporation's plant at Puthuvype in Ernakulam district on Wednesday (Oct 4). Three people felt sick after inhaling the gas and were admitted to the hospital. The reason for the leakage is not clear yet.

    8:15 AM: Acid tanker leaks near Punalur in Kollam

    A leak was found in an acid tanker near Punalur in Kollam. The leak was found in a lorry carrying acid from Cochin Chemicals to Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Vellimala near Punalur on the Kollam-Tirumangalam highway. A technician has been sent from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu to fix the leak. The vehicles passing through the national highway are being diverted via Punalur

    7.52 AM: Tusker Padayappa enters Munnar's Chenduvarai Estate

    The wild tusker Padayappa was spotted again in Munnar on Wednesday evening. The elephant destroyed crops near Chenduvarai Estate.

    7.47 AM: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

    Various schools in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts are closed today due to heavy rains. A restricted holiday has been announced for various schools in two districts as relief camps are running in the face of severe rains. The district collector has announced holidays for three schools belonging to Thiruvananthapuram taluk in Thiruvananthapuram district. These schools are not functioning today. Relief camps are running at Konchiravila UP School, Vettukad LP School and Government MNLP School in Vellayani. A holiday has been given to these schools today. The Kottayam Collector has informed that Thursday (October 5, 2023) will be a holiday for the schools running relief camps in the district and Vellore St. John's UPS, Thiruvarpu St. Mary's LPS and Kilirur SNDPHSS in the flood affected areas.
     

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt vkp

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    Kerala: Dolphin No. 27 tug reaches Vizhinjam port; Dolphin No. 37 to reach today rkn

    Kerala: Dolphin No. 27 tug reaches Vizhinjam port; Dolphin No. 37 to reach today

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

    Explained What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Recent Stories

    Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season ATG

    Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt vkp

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    Chaaver REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese's film worth watching? RBA

    Chaaver REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese's film worth watching?

    Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem held in Chennai over sexual assault case anr

    Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem held in Chennai over sexual assault case

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon