Kerala News LIVE: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

9.45 AM: Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal moves SC seeking stay on conviction

9:35 AM: Actor Shiyas Kareem arrested in Chennai airport

Malayalam actor Shiyas Kareem was arrested at Chennai airport in connection with a rape allegation. He was coming back from Dubai and was detained by the immigration officials at the airport. The Chandera police will reach Chennai and arrest him.

9:25 AM: Dolphin No. 27 tug reaches Vizhinjam port; Dolphin No. 37 to reach today

Thiruvananthapuram: The second tug has arrived at Vizhinjam International Port to bring the cargo ship Shenhua-15 from China. Adani Port Company's tug Dolhin 27 docked at the Vizhinjam port on Wednesday (Oct. 4). Four tugs were brought to Vizhinjam to bring the cargo ships. Port purser Vinulal said that the tug Dolphin 37 will also arrive at the port today (Oct 5). The Dolphin tug was brought from Dahej port in Gujarat.

9.10 AM: Kozhikode regional level meeting today; Chief Minister, team to attend

Kozhikode region-level review meeting will be held today under the leadership of Chief Minister and Ministers. A review meeting of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts is being held at Cheruvannur Marina Convention Centre. National Highway, Hill Highway, Coastal Highway, Wayanad Tunnel, Garbage Mukta Kerala, Green Kerala Mission, Poverty Alleviation, Life Mission, Comprehensive Education Revival Programme, Jaljeevan Mission, Ardrum Mission, International Research Center for Ayurveda, Kovalam-Bekal Inland Navigation and other issues related to four districts will be discussed in the meeting.

8:40 AM: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

Kochi: A gas leaked from Indian Oil Corporation's plant at Puthuvype in Ernakulam district on Wednesday (Oct 4). Three people felt sick after inhaling the gas and were admitted to the hospital. The reason for the leakage is not clear yet.

8:15 AM: Acid tanker leaks near Punalur in Kollam

A leak was found in an acid tanker near Punalur in Kollam. The leak was found in a lorry carrying acid from Cochin Chemicals to Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Vellimala near Punalur on the Kollam-Tirumangalam highway. A technician has been sent from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu to fix the leak. The vehicles passing through the national highway are being diverted via Punalur

7.52 AM: Tusker Padayappa enters Munnar's Chenduvarai Estate

The wild tusker Padayappa was spotted again in Munnar on Wednesday evening. The elephant destroyed crops near Chenduvarai Estate.

7.47 AM: Holiday for schools to continue today due to rain

Various schools in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts are closed today due to heavy rains. A restricted holiday has been announced for various schools in two districts as relief camps are running in the face of severe rains. The district collector has announced holidays for three schools belonging to Thiruvananthapuram taluk in Thiruvananthapuram district. These schools are not functioning today. Relief camps are running at Konchiravila UP School, Vettukad LP School and Government MNLP School in Vellayani. A holiday has been given to these schools today. The Kottayam Collector has informed that Thursday (October 5, 2023) will be a holiday for the schools running relief camps in the district and Vellore St. John's UPS, Thiruvarpu St. Mary's LPS and Kilirur SNDPHSS in the flood affected areas.

