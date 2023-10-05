Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem held in Chennai over sexual assault case

    Malayalam reality show star Shiyas Kareem was detained at the Chennai Airport today over a sexual allegation case against him. The Kerala police team will arrive in Chennai and record his arrest.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Chennai: Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem was held in Chennai airport over a sexual assault case on Thursday (Oct 5). As a lookout notice was issued, the model and reality show star was detained at the airport by Customs officials on his way back from abroad. The Chennai Customs Department then informed the Chanthera police. The police team from Kerala will reach Chennai and record his arrest today.

    The complainant, a 32-year-old gym instructor from Padanna in Kasaragod, claims that Shiyas (34), who had promised to marry her, had raped her, defrauded her of Rs 11 lakh, and physically assaulted her in Cheruvathur. Between March 2021 and March 2023, Shiyas allegedly offered to marry the complainant, a divorcee and sexually assaulted her at a lodge in Ernakulam and Munnar. It is also alleged that Shiyas impregnated the woman and forced her for an abortion. 

    Following reports that Shiyas was considering getting engaged to another woman, the complaint was filed. Messages of congratulations for Shiyas' marriage were inundated on his social media accounts.

    Shiyas competed as a wild card in the first season of "Bigg Boss Malayalam." After taking part in the programme, he focused entirely on his modelling career and most recently appeared on the popular celebrity game show, "Star Magic."
     

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 9:51 AM IST
