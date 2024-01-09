Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Mamkootathil to be produced in Vanchiyoor Court soon

10:56 am: Rahul Mamkootathil to be produced in Vanchiyoor Court soon

10:51 am: Protesters blocked the vehicle of police carrying Rahul Mamkootathil to the court

10:34 am: Keraleeyam: State govt has no record of amount collected through sponsorship, reveals RTI

Keraleeyam, the 7-day long event that was organised in November as part of Kerala Day by the LDF-led Pinarayi government was severely criticised by the Opposition for its extravagant expenses amid the financial crisis in the state. Now, an RTI report stated that the government's claim that it collected the highest amount through sponsorship, does not have details of the amount collected by the GST department.

9:49 am: SFI workers raise black flag against governor near the venue in Thodupuzha

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will visit Thodupuzha to inaugurate the Karunyam project in Idukki. Large security arrangements have been made in Thodupuzha and along Governor's Road in anticipation of the LDF protest. Meanwhile, SFI raised a black banner against the governor in Thodupuzha in the morning. The banner is hoisted near the venue of the traders' event.

9:32 am: Youth Congress to hold widespread protest over arrest of Youth President Rahul Mamkootathil

The Youth Congress is gearing up for a massive protest against the arrest of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil. The youth congress members alleged that the police treated Rahul like a terrorist and the whole house was surrounded by the police. Youth Congress workers have announced that they will organize a widespread protest against the police action.

9:08 am: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder and lightening today

The weather forecast says that there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in the state today. According to the India Meteorological Department, strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour are likely along with rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

8:50 am: Smart city projects to be completed by March; says government

The government has said that the construction of smart city roads around the capital city will be completed by the end of March. The explanation is that the work is going on according to the timetable and the entire road will be opened before the rains.

8:23 am: LDF starts protest amid governor's visit to Thodupuzha

Kerala governor Arif Muhammad Khan will reach Thodupuzha this morning amid high security for LDF protests. High securities have been put in the state due to the possibility of protests. Meanwhile, LDF has started a hartal in Idukki against the governor for not signing the Land Amendment Bill.

8:16 am: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested over the Secretariat March case today. Rahul was arrested by the Cantonment police in Pathanamthitta this morning. The police said that the arrest was made in a case of violence related to the Secretariat March.