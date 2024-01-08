Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Mammootty to grace the closing ceremony of Kerala School Kalolsavam today

    Kerala News LIVE: The Kerala State Kalolsavam will end today. Mammootty to grace the closing ceremony of Kerala School Kalolsavam today

    KERALA NEWS LIVE 8 JANUARY 2024 MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS DEVELOPMENTS RKN
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 7:45 AM IST

    8:52 am: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Malappuram

    A young man was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl with a promise of marriage in Malappuram. Sanjay, a native of Tamil Nadu was arrested. The police found that the man was also a suspect in a theft case.

    8:31 am: Koodathayi Murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal over serial killing today

     The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Koodathayi serial murder case accused Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal today. The plea demanded that the trial be stopped as there is no evidence in the case. Jolly is the main accused of allegedly killing six of her husband's family by using cyanide in food. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundaresh and S V Bhatti will consider the case today.

    Koodathayi Murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal over serial killing today
     

    8:11 am: HC to consider petition challenging Lokayukta order today

    The High Court will today consider the petition filed by RS Sasikumar challenging the order of the Lokayukta in the case of diverting the Chief Minister's relief fund. The case will be heard by a division bench headed by the Chief Justice. It is alleged that Lokayukta's order that the complaint cannot stand on the allegation of diversion of the relief fund is illegal. RS Sasikumar complains that money was paid to politicians in violation of the norms of the relief fund.

    7:50 am: High Court to consider anticipatory bail plea filed by actor-politician Suresh Gopi today

    The High Court will consider an anticipatory bail plea filed by actor-politician Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case today. The actor approached the HC after the FIR was filed against him with a serious section. The actor alleged that the cause of the case was political enmity for leading a rally against the governor in the Karavannur case.

    7:45 am: Mammootty to grace the closing ceremony of Kerala School Kalolsavam today

    The Kerala State Kalolsavam will end today. Kozhikode and Kannur will battle for the final gold cup. Mammootty will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
