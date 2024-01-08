Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koodathayi Murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal over serial killing today

    Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners in 2019. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea of Koodathayi serial murder case accused Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal today. The plea demanded that the trial should be stopped as there is no evidence in the case. Jolly is the main accused of allegedly killing six of her husband's family by using cyanide in food. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundaresh and S V Bhatti will consider the case today.

    Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners, MS Mathew and P Prajikumar in 2019. 

    The incident that shook Kerala of six deaths in the family took place between 2002 and 2016. The first death, which is suspected to be a murder, was of Jolly’s mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas.  Annamma collapsed and died after eating the mutton soup. Later, Annamma's husband Tom Thomas, and son Roy Thomas died in similar circumstances. The incident came to light in 2019.

    Later, Annamma's brother MM Mathew, one-year-old Alfine, and her mother Sili also died in the same circumstances. The Special Branch Sub-Inspector Jeevan George reported that there is a mystery in the deaths of all the people in the family and found that all six deaths were murders. 

    Meanwhile, the SC earlier postponed the petition filed by Jolly seeking acquittal in the case by 4 weeks on October 20, 2023.
     


     

