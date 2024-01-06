Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert for 3 districts

Kerala News LIVE: The India Meteorological Department has issued a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning today due to the influence of the cyclone formed over Lakshadweep.

10:14 am: Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

The state government allocated an amount of Rs 1 crore 55 lakhs for the art programme conducted at the Central Stadium under the Keraleeyam program. Surprisingly, this hefty sum accounts for only seven performances. Despite the conclusion of Keraleeyam, two months ago, the government has yet to disclose details regarding the sponsors, raising questions about transparency and accountability in the utilization of public funds for cultural events.

9:38 am: KSRTC Swift to appoint transgender person application date out

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has decided to appoint transgender people in SWIFT buses. The appointment is for the post of Driver cum Conductor. The application will be invited and an advertisement will be issued on January 6. Meanwhile, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has announced that 800 buses will be plying across the state in connection with Makaravilakku. The Minister was speaking at a meeting of Transport Department officials at Pampa Shri Ramashtakam Auditorium.

9:10 am: Pandalam royal family member Ambika Thampuratti passes away

A member of the Pandalam royal family, Ambika Thampuratti (76), passed away at Kaipuzha Palace. The Pandalam temple will be closed for 11 days. It will be opened on Wednesday, January 17.

8:53 am: Youth from Kerala tries to attempt suicide by jumping in front of metro train in Bengaluru

A youth from Kerala attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train in Bengaluru. The incident took place at Jalahalli Metro station on the Green Line. When the train reached the platform, the young man jumped onto the track. The young man was seriously shocked after hitting the power line. The youth was first shifted to Yashwant Pura Sanjeevani Hospital and later to Saptagiri Medical College.

8:36 am: Health department prohibits sales of antibiotics without prescription of doctor in the state

Health Minister Veena George said that the Drug Control Department is starting inspections under the name of Operation Amrit in the state to prevent excessive use of antibiotics in the state. The public can also report any pharmacies selling antibiotics without a prescription. The minister also stated that strict action will be taken against the medical stores and pharmacies that provide antibiotics without the prescription of the doctor.

8:23 am: Commercial ship to arrive in Vizhinjam Seaport from May 2024

The commercial ships will start arriving at Vizhinjam seaport in May 2024. The construction of Vizhinjam is progressing rapidly. Although the deadline is December, Adani Group is trying to complete the commissioning earlier.

8:16 am: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert for 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning today due to the influence of the cyclone formed over Lakshadweep. A yellow alert has also been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared in Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts on January 7.

