    Kerala News Highlights: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; Yellow alert in 5 districts today

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    3.30 PM: Man sentenced to 33 years rigorous imprisonment for raping, impregnating minor in Idukki

    An accused in the case of raping and impregnating a minor girl in Idukki has been sentenced to 33 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 105000 has been slapped. The incident took place in 2020. The sentence was pronounced by Judge TG Varghese of the Idukki Fast Track Court. The accused is Manikandan, a native of Pothenkkad, Idukki

    3.00 PM: Unidentified body found upside down inside pillar pit in Idukki

    An unidentified body was found in a pit near the bus stand at Idukki's Nedumkandam suspension bridge. The body was found in an upside-down position inside the pillar pit made for the contruction of a building. It is unclear how the death occurred. The police said that they have started an investigation to identify the person.

    2.30 PM: Former Santosh Trophy football player and SI found dead

    A Central Excise sub-inspector was found dead on Friday. Chalakudy native John Paul Rosario was found dead. He was 59 years old. He was a Sub-Inspector in Central Excise in Central Government Service. He was a former Santosh Trophy footballer. The cause of death is unclear. The body was shifted to the hospital. The police said that only after the post-mortem examination, what happened will be clear.

    1.45 PM: Woman found burned to death on roadside in Kollam

    A young woman was found burnt to death on the road in Kollam's Kundera. The incident took place at around 1 pm in the Kundera's Perayam Chira area. An empty Tinner's bottle and bag were found nearby. The deceased has not been identified. The initial conclusion of the police is suicide;

    1.15 PM: Court orders Indian Railways to pay passenger Rs 50,000 for 13-hour delay of Alleppey Express

    The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Southern Railways to compensate a passenger for the delay of the Alleppey Express by 13 hours. Karthik Mohan, Deputy Manager at Bosch India Pvt was unable to attend a company meeting in Chennai, for which he had purchased an express ticket. The commission directed the railway to compensate the passenger with Rs 50,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 to cover court costs by the end of this month.

    12.44 PM:  Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; Yellow alert in 5 districts today

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in five districts today including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam today.

    11.45 AM: NDA to lay siege over Secretariat on October 30; BJP national president JP Nadda to inaugurate

    K Surendran also informed that the BJP will lay siege at the Secretariat on October 30 in protest against the LDF-led CPI(M) government. BJP National President J P Nadda will inaugurate the strike. 

    11.00 AM: Kerala: Controversy erupts after Muslim league-ruling panchayat grants ground for RSS route march

    A controversy erupted over giving permission for the RSS route march in Kannur's Madayi panchayat ground. CPM alleges that the Muslim League-ruled panchayat giving permission to the RSS program is proof of unholy collusion. The panchayat president asked what was wrong in giving away the ground to the RSS, which is not a banned organisation.

    10.30 AM: Backlash to MLA K B Ganesh Kumar: HC rejects petition seeking cancellation of further proceedings in solar case

    The Kerala High Court has denied the appeal filed by MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, who was accused of conspiring with the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case, in order to drop the charges brought against him. Also, Ganesh Kumar was directed by Justice PV Kunhikrishnan to personally appear before the lower court.

    10.00 AM: Film art director Sabu Pravadas passes away

    Malayalam film art director Sabu Pravadas passed away on Friday morning. He was injured in a car accident 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital. He was the art director of many super-hit movies including Rajavinte Makan and Manu Uncle.

    9.30 AM: Gang who robbed luxury bikes nabbed in Malappuram

    A gang stealing luxury bikes has been caught by the police in Malappuram. The Perinthalmanna police arrested a group of accused in many bike theft cases in three districts. The police have arrested a gang that stole many bikes from the Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts.

    9.15 AM: Days after Kochi hotel's shawarma claimed youth's life, 6 more cases of food poisoning emerge

    Six people who consumed food from the hotel where a complaint has been registered for alleged food poisoning that led to the death of a man, suffered physical discomfort. These people consumed shawarma and alfaham from Le Hayat hotel in Kakkanad on Wednesday and Thursday and showed symptoms of food poisoning. Following the incident, the health department collected preliminary information from them. According to the officials, the health condition of these six people in Kakkanad area is satisfactory at present.

    8.40 AM: One dead in lorry-omni van collision in Palakkad

    A man died in a lorry and an Omni van collision at Muttikulangara, Palakkad on Thursday at 11 pm. The deceased is identified as Mubareem, a resident of Karakurissi, who was travelling in the Omni van.

    8.20 AM: Food poisoning death case: 6 more people suffered health problems after eating shawarma from Le Hayath

    Following the complaint of death after consuming shawarma, six more people are reported to have shown food poisoning symptoms. They had bought a parcel from Le Hayath hotel in Kakkanad. However, their condition is satisfactory. An investigation is underway.

    8.13 AM: Rainfall, thunderstorms to continue in Kerala today

    The IMD has predicted the chances of heavy rain in isolated places in the state today. No special rain warning has been issued in any district today, but rain may intensify after the afternoon. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning. A cyclonic circulation is prevailing over South Tamil Nadu. Another cyclonic trough is also present in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Center has announced that there will be rain in the state on Sunday and Monday. 

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
