Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Court orders Indian Railways to pay passenger Rs 50,000 for 13-hour delay of Alleppey Express

    The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Southern Railways to compensate a passenger with Rs 50000 for the delay of the Alleppey Express by 13 hours.

    Kerala: Court orders Indian Railways to pay passenger Rs 50000 for 13-hour delay of Alleppey Express anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Kochi: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Southern Railways to compensate a passenger for the delay of the Alleppey Express by 13 hours. Karthik Mohan, Deputy Manager at Bosch India Pvt was unable to attend a company meeting in Chennai, for which he had purchased an express ticket. 

    The commission directed the railway to compensate the passenger with Rs 50,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 to cover court costs by the end of this month.

    The railway argued that as the passenger had not disclosed the reason for the trip, the railway might have taken safety measures, however, the court dismissed this argument. The Chennai division said that the train was delayed due to the reconstruction work of the railway yard. The Commission found that the railway authorities failed to provide advance information and facilities to the passengers despite prior knowledge of the same.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon