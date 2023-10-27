Kerala: Court orders Indian Railways to pay passenger Rs 50,000 for 13-hour delay of Alleppey Express

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Southern Railways to compensate a passenger with Rs 50000 for the delay of the Alleppey Express by 13 hours.

Kochi: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Southern Railways to compensate a passenger for the delay of the Alleppey Express by 13 hours. Karthik Mohan, Deputy Manager at Bosch India Pvt was unable to attend a company meeting in Chennai, for which he had purchased an express ticket.

The commission directed the railway to compensate the passenger with Rs 50,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 to cover court costs by the end of this month.

The railway argued that as the passenger had not disclosed the reason for the trip, the railway might have taken safety measures, however, the court dismissed this argument. The Chennai division said that the train was delayed due to the reconstruction work of the railway yard. The Commission found that the railway authorities failed to provide advance information and facilities to the passengers despite prior knowledge of the same.