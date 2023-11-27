Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning

    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning   

    kerala news live 27 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    9:55 AM: Sabarimala temple decorated for Thrikarthika celebration

    Sabarimala temple has been decorated with lights and lamps on the occasion of Thrikarthika. The authorities said that all arrangements has been completed for Karthika Deepam celebrations

    9:20 AM: 42 kg ganja seized from a pickup van in Palakkad

    About 42 kg of ganja, which was kept in a secret compartment above the driver's cabin of a pickup van was seized by the officers of the State Squad, Palakkad Special Squad Inspector Anikumar, and his team. The accused, Naushad, a native of Malappuram AR Nagar, has been arrested.

    8:49 AM: CUSAT Stampede: Condition of 2 students remains critical

    The condition of two students who were injured in the CUAT tragedy remains critical. Gitanjali from Alappuzha and Sheeba from Malappuram are still seeking treatment in the emergency department of  Aster Medicity.

    8:44 AM: Police files case against mass beating during sub-district school kalolsavam in Mannarkkad

    Palakkad: The police have registered a case on the complaint filed by the organizing committee regarding the clash during the closing ceremony of the Mannarkkad sub-district arts festival on Sunday. The teachers and students of the two schools are listed on the charge sheet.
     

    8:28 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas to continue in Malappuram today

    The Nava Kerala Sadas will continue in Malappuram district today. The morning meeting will start at 9 a.m. in Tirur. The Chief Minister will meet the press after the meeting. The first event is at Ponnani around 11 am, Tavanur at 3 pm, and Tirur at 4.30 pm.

    8:20 AM: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning   

     The India Meteorological Department has warned that a new low pressure will form in the state today and within two days, this low pressure will become an extreme low pressure. The IMD also informed that there is a possibility of moderate or heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next 5 days.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
