Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Kerala News LIVE:  Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Kerala news live 25 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    8.42 AM: Actor-Director Major Ravi joins BJP

    Director and actor Major Ravi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday evening after meeting the party's national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. BJP Kerala state unit president K Surendran was also present.

    8.35 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends Christmas greetings

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings on the eve of Christmas. Taking to X, he wrote, "Christmas is a festival of hope, upholding love, fraternity, and brotherhood. It imparts the belief that even in the midst of difficult situations, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow. This Christmas, let's strive for a world in which the humanist teachings of Jesus Christ prevail. Merry Christmas to all."

     

    8.30 AM: Mini-bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns at Nilackkal; 13 injured

    Several people were injured when the vehicle of Sabarimala pilgrims overturned at Nilakkal on Monday. The mini-bus which came down from the Nilakkal parking ground with pilgrims after visiting Sabarimala lost control and overturned. 13 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured in the accident. The accident happened at 4:30 this morning. The injured were taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. It is reported that the condition of two people is serious.

    8.25 AM: Clashes erupt in Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram

    A clash erupted between youths and police on Sunday night at Manaveeyam Veedhi's nightlife in Thiruvananthapuram. The altercation erupted over the passing of vehicles on Manaveeyam Veedhi road. The accused attacked police and later four were taken into custody.

    8.20 AM:  Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    As the world is celebrating Christmas, the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, midnight Holy Mass was offered in important churches in Kerala. On the occasion of Christmas, BJP leaders visited Christian churches in several places of the state. BJP leader VV Rajesh reached Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam Church and participated in Christmas celebrations. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also participated in prayers at the Palayam church.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Seema Haider Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral snt

    'Seema Haider': Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral

    PMO holds high level meeting takes stock of relief rehabilitation efforts in flood hit Tamil Nadu gcw

    PMO holds high-level meeting, takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs snt

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Brij Bhushan takes sanyas from wrestling after WFI suspension adds Sanjay Singh is not his relative gcw

    Brij Bhushan takes 'sanyas' from wrestling after WFI's suspension; adds Sanjay Singh is 'not his relative'

    Recent Stories

    Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures ATG

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures

    Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch

    Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share wedding photos as they begin a 'lifetime of love and togetherness' [Photos] ATG

    Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share wedding pictures as they begin a 'lifetime of love and togetherness' [Photos]

    Christmas 2023: Religious significance to cultural traditions, importance of his winter festival RKK EAI

    Christmas 2023: Religious significance to cultural traditions, importance of his winter festival

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon