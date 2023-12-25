Kerala News LIVE:  Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

8.42 AM: Actor-Director Major Ravi joins BJP

Director and actor Major Ravi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday evening after meeting the party's national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. BJP Kerala state unit president K Surendran was also present.

8.35 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends Christmas greetings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings on the eve of Christmas. Taking to X, he wrote, "Christmas is a festival of hope, upholding love, fraternity, and brotherhood. It imparts the belief that even in the midst of difficult situations, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow. This Christmas, let's strive for a world in which the humanist teachings of Jesus Christ prevail. Merry Christmas to all."

8.30 AM: Mini-bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns at Nilackkal; 13 injured

Several people were injured when the vehicle of Sabarimala pilgrims overturned at Nilakkal on Monday. The mini-bus which came down from the Nilakkal parking ground with pilgrims after visiting Sabarimala lost control and overturned. 13 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured in the accident. The accident happened at 4:30 this morning. The injured were taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. It is reported that the condition of two people is serious.

8.25 AM: Clashes erupt in Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram

A clash erupted between youths and police on Sunday night at Manaveeyam Veedhi's nightlife in Thiruvananthapuram. The altercation erupted over the passing of vehicles on Manaveeyam Veedhi road. The accused attacked police and later four were taken into custody.

8.20 AM: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

As the world is celebrating Christmas, the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, midnight Holy Mass was offered in important churches in Kerala. On the occasion of Christmas, BJP leaders visited Christian churches in several places of the state. BJP leader VV Rajesh reached Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam Church and participated in Christmas celebrations. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also participated in prayers at the Palayam church.