Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns after 12-day foreign trip

9.55 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns after 12-day foreign trip

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday arrived back in Kerala after a 12-day foreign trip along with his team. The Chief Minister who left for abroad on June 8, visited the US, Cuba and Dubai. The Chief Minister arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport at three o'clock in the morning.

8.54 AM: Stray dogs attack 8-year-old girl in Kannur; Sustains deep wound on legs, hand

An 8-year-old girl identified as Jhanvi was seriously injured in an attack by stray dogs in Kannur's Muzhapilangad. However, the child is out of danger. She suffered deep injuries on her legs and head. Further grave injuries were averted as parents came running after hearing the noise.

8.42 AM: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

An explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode of Palakkad claimed the life of a person in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased Aravindan (22) is a native of Pathanamthitta. The furnace in the Kairali Steel Factory exploded which also injured two migrant workers.