    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns after 12-day foreign trip

    Kerala News LIVE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday returned to Kerala after his 12-day foreign trip. He visited the US, Cuba and Dubai during his foreign visit. 

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    9.55 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns after 12-day foreign trip

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday arrived back in Kerala after a 12-day foreign trip along with his team. The Chief Minister who left for abroad on June 8, visited the US, Cuba and Dubai. The Chief Minister arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport at three o'clock in the morning.

    8.54 AM: Stray dogs attack 8-year-old girl in Kannur; Sustains deep wound on legs, hand

    An 8-year-old girl identified as Jhanvi was seriously injured in an attack by stray dogs in Kannur's Muzhapilangad. However, the child is out of danger. She suffered deep injuries on her legs and head. Further grave injuries were averted as parents came running after hearing the noise. 

    8.42 AM: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

    An explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode of Palakkad claimed the life of a person in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased Aravindan (22) is a native of Pathanamthitta. The furnace in the Kairali Steel Factory exploded which also injured two migrant workers.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
