Kerala News LIVE: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

8.30 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

There is a chance of heavy rainfall in Kerala today. A yellow alert has been sounded in four districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki.

8.23 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas to continue in Kasaragod today

Today is the second day of the state government's Navakerala Sadas. The tour will be completed today in the constituencies of Kasaragod district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet with the citizens of the district at 9 am. The meeting will be held at Kasaragod Rest House. The Chief Minister will meet the media at 10:30 am. Then the Kasaragod Constituency Nava Kerala Sadas will be held at the Nayanarmula Mini Stadium. It will continue in Uduma at 3 pm, Kanhangad at 4:30 pm and Thrikaripur at 6 pm. Tomorrow the tour will be in the Kannur district.

8.15 AM: Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam

Film-serial actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a Dreamland Hotel near Pampady in Kottayam on Saturday night. A security guard reportedly found the actor dead inside the car after wondering why the actor was taking so long to exit. The vehicle was left parked there for a considerable amount of time. When authorities later arrived, they broke the glass in the car to remove the person inside. Thomas appeared in movies, 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', 'Natholi oru cheriya meenalla', 'Oru murai vanth paarthaaya', 'Happy Wedding' and 'June' among others.