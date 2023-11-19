Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more

    The Pooja Bumper BR-94 was released by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday (Sep 21). Asianet Newsable will be updating LIVE winning numbers on November 22.

     

     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    The Pooja Bumper BR-94 lottery ticket was released by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on September 21. After the Navaratri celebration, the Kerala government conducts lottery draw of Pooja Bumper in Gorky Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala pooja bumper lottery BR-94 sales started on September 25, 2023. Pooja bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 300 only. The first prize of Pooja Bumper is Rs 12 crore.

    Asianet Newsable will be updating LIVE Lucky numbers on November 22 at 2 pm. 

    This year, the Government has increased the first prize money from Rs 10 crores to Rs 12 crores. Four people will get the second prize of one crore each. The third prize is Rs.10 lakh (two prizes per series for 10 people) and the fourth prize is Rs.3 lakh each for five people (one series). The fifth prize is Rs 2 lakh. Also, many other prizes worth Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 300 are waiting for the lucky ones.

    Draw Date: 22 November 2023

    Time: 2 pm

    Check out the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

    1st Prize: Rs 12 crores

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore 

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh 

    3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 1000

    8th Prize: Rs 500

    9th Prize: Rs 300

    Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

    The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin. 

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
