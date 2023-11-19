Kerala: Police arrest 10 people from across state for child pornography

As part of Kerala Police's Operation P-Hunt to combat child pornography, a raid was carried out across the state and 10 individuals were arrested.

Thiruvananthapuram: During simultaneous raids, the Kerala Police detained ten individuals from all over the state and filed 46 complaints in relation to the alleged viewing and sharing of content that was inappropriate pertaining to children. According to the police, they additionally seized 123 electronic devices. As part of Kerala Police's operation P-Hunt to combat child pornography, the raids were carried out.

The raids were carried out in 389 centres across Kerala. Four people were taken into custody from the Malappuram district, two from Idukki and Kochi city, and one each from the rural areas of Alappuzha and Ernakulam, according to the police.

The Kerala Police CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Exploitation) Team launched Operation P-Hunt as a specific initiative to reduce crimes against children.

According to law, viewing, distributing, or storing any child pornographic content is a criminal offense and can result in, up to five years of imprisonment and up to Rs 10 lakh fine.

This has caught hundreds of people at different stages. This would expedite the process for those who disseminate pornographic images and films online or save them on smartphones and PCs.