Kerala News LIVE: SFI Unit Secretary stabbed in Maharajas College in Ernakulam

9:40 am: Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates artificial reef project in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the artificial reef project in Vizhinjam. This project aims to double fishermen's income by enhancing fish stocks and has commenced with the installation of artificial reefs in the sea. The project also aimed to boost fishery resources, contributing to the economic well-being of fishermen by creating favorable conditions for increased fish production in the region.

8:58 am: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC will no longer purchase electric buses. The minister said that a plan is being prepared to pay the employees correctly and if the plan is implemented, the salary crisis will be resolved within three months. The labor unions who came to discuss with the minister also supported the reforms.

The minister announced the reforms by stating that there is no other way to save KSRTC but to cut costs. KSRTC will no longer purchase electric buses, which is a huge liability. The cost of this bus is close to Rs 1 crore. Four diesel buses can be purchased for the price of one. He also clarified that the electric bus cannot be used for long-distance services. Ganesh Kumar said that the idea was proposed to the Chief Minister and the salary to the employees will be distributed on time

8:40 am: Migration Conclave organised by CPM will be held today in Thiruvalla

The migration conclave organized by the CPM will begin today in Thiruvalla, given the Lok Sabha elections. The program will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and will be attended by CPM-CPI State Secretaries and Left Front component party leaders. Meanwhile, the Congress started a strike against Minister Veena George in Pathanamthitta

8:15 am: 'I was arrested without notice...': Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankootathil ​​said that jail was natural during the strike but the way he was arrested was the problem. He was arrested without even giving a notice. His arrest is part of an effort to suppress dissenting voices. He challenged CPM state secretary MV Govindan to prove the allegation of fake medical records.

8:05 am: SFI Unit Secretary stabbed in Maharajas College in Ernakulam

The SFI unit secretary was stabbed in Ernakulam Maharaja's College this morning. SFI leader Nasser Abdul Rehman was stabbed and seriously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital.