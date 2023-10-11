Kerala News LIVE:  Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

10:22 AM: Wild elephant enters in Kannur; schools closed in Vayathur

A wild elephant has entered Ullikkal town,Kannur district. The elephant came to a place ten kilometres away from the forest boundary. Ullikkal Panchayat President said that people have been instructed to avoid coming to the town. A holiday was given to anganwadis and schools in Vayathur village.

10: 05 AM: Couple left new born baby on the shore in Kochi

The body of the 20-day-old child was found wrapped in a cloth and left on the bank of the river in Perumbavoor, Kochi. The police searched the house where the parents lived and started an investigation into this matter.

9.00 AM: Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

Kerala's oldest literate woman Karthyayani Amma passed away in Haripad of Alappuzha district. She was 101. Karthyayani Amma was the first rank holder of the Aksharalaksham exam which was attempted by 40,000 candidates with 98 per cent marks. At the age of 96, she achieved this feat.

Read More: Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

8:50 AM: 7th standard girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

A 7th standard girl was found dead inside her home in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The deceased was identified as the daughter of Rejimon and Manisha from Kainakary Ward No. 5 Panchayath.

8.30 AM: KIIFB job fraud case: Case registered against Akhil Sajeev for swindling Rs 10 lakh

The police have filed a case against Akhil Sajeev in another job fraud case. Under the pretext of giving a job at KIIFB, Sajeev allegedly swindled Rs 10 lakh. Rajesh, vice president of the Ranni Yuva Morcha unit, has been named as the second accused, placing him as the first. Rajesh served as a middleman, claimed the complaint.

8.17 AM: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

The state will continue to receive widespread rainfall today (Oct 11). The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts today. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash hilly areas.