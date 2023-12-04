Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Greedy politics of Congress lead to election defeat in Rajasthan, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala News LIVE: Greedy politics of Congress lead to election defeat in Rajasthan, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    kerala news live 04 December 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    12:00 PM: Greedy politics of Congress lead to election defeat in Rajasthan, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the Congress's loss in Rajasthan was a consequence of its perceived pursuit of greedy politics. He made these remarks while addressing the audience at the Nava Kerala event in the Wadakkanchery constituency of Thrissur.

    11:52 AM: KSRTC rolls out special tour packages during the Christmas-New Year season

     The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell is offering special Christmas and New Year packages for travelers. The trips under the name of 'Jungle Bells 'are arranged from Neyyanttinkara depot to various tourist centers of the state like Gavi, Parunthumpara, Vagamon, Wayanad, Munnar, Athirapalli, Malakappara at low cost. 

    11:30 AM: Man attacks police officer who came to investigate complaint in Alappuzha

    A police officer was attacked during an investigation in Alappuzha. The accused Ruthimon was taken into police custody. The officer and his team came to investigate complaint against Ruthimon over his wife's complaint. 

    10:49 AM: Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh seeks permission for emergency resolution against Governor

    The Congress leader Kodikunumil Suresh has sought permission for an emergency resolution against the Governor of Kerala on Lok Sabha. He stated that the interference of the governors of Kerala and Tamil Nadu is hindering the administration. 
     

    10:21 AM: Madrasa teacher arrested under POCSO case in Malappuram

    Madrasa teacher arrested in case of molesting a seven-year-old girl in Malappuram. Muhammad Ramshad (35), a native of Vellayur, was arrested. He was torturing the girl from 2022 till last month.

    9:52 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district

     Around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these, only 169 complaints have been resolved so far. No action has been taken on more than 12,000 complaints. The time allowed for the resolution of complaints and petitions in Kasaragod district ended on Sunday (Dec 3). 

    9:38 AM: 3 people arrested for threatening gym trainer with gun in Kottayam

    Three people including a father and two sons, were arrested for threatening a gym trainer with a gun in Kottayam, the police found that the attack was due to personal enmity.

    9:10 AM: Housewife dies after being hit by a car inside the compound of Kozhikode Beach Hospital

    A housewife died after being hit by a car inside the compound of Kozhikode Beach Hospital. The deceased was Sheena (48). Sheena was taking things from her son's car. Meanwhile, a speeding car came forward from the parked place and hit Sheena.

    9:00 AM: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

    A 5th-class student died allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis at Thrissur Medical College. The deceased has been identified as Anat. The family alleged that the death was due to medical negligence. The family said that an error in diagnosis led to the death. The child's family is planning to lodge a complaint demanding action.

    8:49 AM: Three-and-a-half-year-old dies after collapsing in Malappuram

    A three-and-a-half-year-old boy named Russell collapsed and passed away while playing in the yard in Malappuram. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the child was playing with other children at his home.

    8:25 AM: 2 persons killed after a car collides in Thiruvananthapuram

    Two persons died in a car collision at Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased were identified as Haridas and Vijayan. 

    8:13 AM: 17-year-old dies  of electric shock in Malappuram

     A 17-year-old student died after getting shock from the electric fence in Malappuram. The deceased has been identified as Sinan.  It is reported that the shock was caused by an electric fence installed on the farm. His body has been kept in the medical college hospital mortuary. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC to roll out special tour packages during Christmas- New Year season rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC to roll out special tour packages during Christmas- New Year season

    Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH) snt

    Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH)

    Dont vent anger of poll defeats in Parliament PM Modi's message to Opposition AJR

    'Don't vent anger of poll defeats in Parliament': PM Modi's message to Opposition

    Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft crashes during routine training over Hyderabad

    Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft crashes, two pilots killed

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Who is Lalduhoma ZPM chief ministerial face gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who is Lalduhoma, ZPM's chief ministerial face?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSRTC to roll out special tour packages during Christmas- New Year season rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC to roll out special tour packages during Christmas- New Year season

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more

    Dunki Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal film's trailer set for release on this date SHG

    Dunki Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal film's trailer set for release on this date

    Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH) snt

    Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH)

    Animal Ram Gopal Verma lauds Sandeep Vanga Reddy; calls it a 'social statement' ATG

    'Animal': Ram Gopal Verma lauds Sandeep Vanga Reddy; calls it a 'social statement'

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon