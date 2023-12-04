Kerala News LIVE: Greedy politics of Congress lead to election defeat in Rajasthan, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

12:00 PM: Greedy politics of Congress lead to election defeat in Rajasthan, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the Congress's loss in Rajasthan was a consequence of its perceived pursuit of greedy politics. He made these remarks while addressing the audience at the Nava Kerala event in the Wadakkanchery constituency of Thrissur.

11:52 AM: KSRTC rolls out special tour packages during the Christmas-New Year season

The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell is offering special Christmas and New Year packages for travelers. The trips under the name of 'Jungle Bells 'are arranged from Neyyanttinkara depot to various tourist centers of the state like Gavi, Parunthumpara, Vagamon, Wayanad, Munnar, Athirapalli, Malakappara at low cost.

11:30 AM: Man attacks police officer who came to investigate complaint in Alappuzha

A police officer was attacked during an investigation in Alappuzha. The accused Ruthimon was taken into police custody. The officer and his team came to investigate complaint against Ruthimon over his wife's complaint.

10:49 AM: Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh seeks permission for emergency resolution against Governor

The Congress leader Kodikunumil Suresh has sought permission for an emergency resolution against the Governor of Kerala on Lok Sabha. He stated that the interference of the governors of Kerala and Tamil Nadu is hindering the administration.



10:21 AM: Madrasa teacher arrested under POCSO case in Malappuram

Madrasa teacher arrested in case of molesting a seven-year-old girl in Malappuram. Muhammad Ramshad (35), a native of Vellayur, was arrested. He was torturing the girl from 2022 till last month.

9:52 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district

Around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these, only 169 complaints have been resolved so far. No action has been taken on more than 12,000 complaints. The time allowed for the resolution of complaints and petitions in Kasaragod district ended on Sunday (Dec 3).

9:38 AM: 3 people arrested for threatening gym trainer with gun in Kottayam

Three people including a father and two sons, were arrested for threatening a gym trainer with a gun in Kottayam, the police found that the attack was due to personal enmity.

9:10 AM: Housewife dies after being hit by a car inside the compound of Kozhikode Beach Hospital

A housewife died after being hit by a car inside the compound of Kozhikode Beach Hospital. The deceased was Sheena (48). Sheena was taking things from her son's car. Meanwhile, a speeding car came forward from the parked place and hit Sheena.

9:00 AM: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

A 5th-class student died allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis at Thrissur Medical College. The deceased has been identified as Anat. The family alleged that the death was due to medical negligence. The family said that an error in diagnosis led to the death. The child's family is planning to lodge a complaint demanding action.

8:49 AM: Three-and-a-half-year-old dies after collapsing in Malappuram

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy named Russell collapsed and passed away while playing in the yard in Malappuram. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the child was playing with other children at his home.

8:25 AM: 2 persons killed after a car collides in Thiruvananthapuram

Two persons died in a car collision at Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased were identified as Haridas and Vijayan.

8:13 AM: 17-year-old dies of electric shock in Malappuram

A 17-year-old student died after getting shock from the electric fence in Malappuram. The deceased has been identified as Sinan. It is reported that the shock was caused by an electric fence installed on the farm. His body has been kept in the medical college hospital mortuary. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.