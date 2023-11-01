Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to celebrate its 67th formation day today

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala has organised a week-long celebration called "Keraleeyam " on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Kerala Formation Day) on November 1st. The program aims to showcase the rich history and achievements of Kerala, and promises to be an extravaganza of culture, knowledge, and festivities.

    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    9.05 AM: In connection with the second edition of the International Book Festival (KLIBF 2) the book stalls in the Assembly House will be inaugurated today (Wednesday 01.11.2023) at 9.00 am by Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

    9.00 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall on November 3

    The IMD has predicted that although Kerala will not receive heavy showers today and tomorrow, the state will witness heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4. A yellow alert has been announced in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on November 3 and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on November 4.

    8.30 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends Kerala Piravi wishes to people

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Nov 1) extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Kerala Day. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Today marks the 67th anniversary of the formation of the state of #Kerala. Modern Kerala was constructed through the organised struggles of the working class and peasantry who steadfastly upheld the ideals of the national movement and the renaissance movement. On this occasion, let's commit ourselves to taking Kerala to new heights and safeguarding its status as a beacon of democracy and secularism. Heartwarming Kerala Piravi wishes to every Keralite across the world."

    8.10 AM: Kerala to celebrate its 67th formation day today

    On the occasion of the 67th formation day of Kerala, the state government has organised a week-long celebration 'Keraleeyam'. It will be held at 47 venues in Thiruvananthapuram. The inauguration of the celebration will take place at 10 am. Film stars like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal are participating in the opening ceremony today.

