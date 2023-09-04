Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man hangs himself after slitting throat of his three minor daughters

    A man identified as Jomon slit the throat of his three minor daughters before committing suicide in Ramapuram near Pala in Kottayam district. Police have launched an investigation.

    Kerala man hangs himself after slitting throat of his three minor daughters in Kottayam
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Kottayam: A man allegedly committed suicide after slitting the throats of three minor daughters in Ramapuram near Pala in Kottayam district. Jomon (40) was found hanging at his house on Monday (Sep 4). His daughters, Ananya (13), Ameya (10) and Anamika (7), are receiving treatment at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. The incident reportedly took place at 12.30 a.m. 

    The police claim that only the youngest daughter is in danger, while the other two are said to be in stable condition.

    After his wife left him, Jomon was living with his three daughters for the past one and a half years. The reason for the attempt to kill daughters and commit suicide is yet to be ascertained.

    The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

    (Further details are awaited...)

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
