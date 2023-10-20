Kerala: Man accused of brutally killing wife with hammer; arrested after 19 years

A man was arrested for brutally killing his wife by hitting her head with a hammer on Thursday after 19 years. He arrested from his home by Ernakulam police

Mannar: A man was arrested after 19 years for brutally killing his wife by hitting her head with a hammer on Thursday(Oct 20). The accused, Kuttikrishnan, was arrested by the Thrikkakara police from his house. The deceased was identified as Jayanti (32).

The incident took place on April 2, 2004. Kuttikrishnan and Jayanthi had a fight that afternoon at their home. During the altercation, he killed after hitting her head with a hammer

Kuttikrishnan spent the night with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter near the dead body that night. The next day, the murder came to light, and he was arrested by the police. It was her second marriage. Jayanthi hid her previous marriage from Kuttikrishnan. He understood that her first marriage was held a year before of their marriage. Both of them used to quarrel over the issue. The murder was due to enmity and suspicions that Jayanti was having extra marital affairs with other men.

Kuttikrishnan, who was on remand, was granted bail. However, when the case was adjourned for a hearing in the First Class Additional District Sessions Court in Mavelikkara, he disappeared. Subsequently, the court revoked his bail and issued a long-pending warrant for his arrest due to his absence during the trial. Despite repeated efforts, the police couldn't locate Kuttikrishnan.

Meanwhile, Alappuzha District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John established a special investigation team in June 2023 to nab the suspect, who had been absconding for 19 years.

During the investigation conducted by the police, it was found that the accused was working in tire retreading in Odisha. From there, it was learned that he used to go to Mumbai for share marketing business. In the subsequent investigation, it was learned that he came back from Mumbai with a resident of Ernakulam Kalamassery after he suffered financial losses by doing business.

The accused was arrested by a team consisting of Chengannur DySP MK Binukumar, Mannar Police Inspector Jose Mathew, SI Abhiram C, and Senior Civil Police Officers Unnikrishna Pillai, Muhammad Shafique, and Arun Bhaskar. The accused will be produced in Mavelikkara First Class Additional District Sessions Court tomorrow.



