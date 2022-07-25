Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes

    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 9:13 AM IST

    The Kerala state lotteries department will announce the result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery on Monday. The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will hold the draw at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the Win-Win W-678 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh.

    Let's take a look at the prize breakup:

    First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

    Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

    Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

    Seventh Prize: Rs 500

    Eighth Prize: Rs 100

    The full result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery will be available on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website -- http://keralalotteries.com/ -- from 4 pm onwards. It will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazatte.

    According to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Let's take a look at other lotteries you can choose from:

    Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi lottery
    Wednesday: Akshaya lottery
    Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
    Friday: Nirmal lottery
    Saturday: Karunya lottery
    Sunday: Fifty-Fifty lottery

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 9:13 AM IST
