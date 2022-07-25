Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes
The full result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery will be available on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website -- http://keralalotteries.com/ -- from 4 pm onwards. It will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazatte.
The Kerala state lotteries department will announce the result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery on Monday. The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will hold the draw at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the Win-Win W-678 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh.
Let's take a look at the prize breakup:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Watch this space for detailed results when announced
According to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Let's take a look at other lotteries you can choose from:
Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi lottery
Wednesday: Akshaya lottery
Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
Friday: Nirmal lottery
Saturday: Karunya lottery
Sunday: Fifty-Fifty lottery
