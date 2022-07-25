Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes

The full result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery will be available on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website -- http://keralalotteries.com/ -- from 4 pm onwards. It will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazatte.

The Kerala state lotteries department will announce the result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery on Monday. The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will hold the draw at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the Win-Win W-678 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Predictions, July 25 to July 31

Let's take a look at the prize breakup:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Watch this space for detailed results when announced

The full result of the Win-Win W-678 lottery will be available on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website -- http://keralalotteries.com/ -- from 4 pm onwards. It will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazatte.

According to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Let's take a look at other lotteries you can choose from:

Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi lottery

Wednesday: Akshaya lottery

Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery

Friday: Nirmal lottery

Saturday: Karunya lottery

Sunday: Fifty-Fifty lottery

Also Read: Weekly Tarot Card Readings, July 25 to July 31: Leo must keep faith alive, Gemini will feel restless