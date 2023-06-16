Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal (NR-333) Today: Check prizes, winning tickets HERE

    Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-333) 16 June 2023: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-332 Lottery ticket is Rs 30.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-333) 16 June 2023: The Nirmal NR-333 Lottery results were announced on Friday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website, keralalotteriesresults.in, starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the lottery in 12 different series, which can vary.

    Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-333:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    NO 911065

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    NU 854353

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    NN 595343
    NO 329917

    NP 537166
    NR 549307

    NS 227062
    NT 996428

    NU 808519
    NV 519325

    NW 914693

    NX 215420

    NY 915230

    NZ 403075

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    NN 911065  NP 911065
    NR 911065  NS 911065
    NT 911065  NU 911065
    NV 911065  NW 911065
    NX 911065  NY 911065  NZ 911065

     

    For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    0058  2212  2315  2406  2421  4109  4425  6183  6897  8182  8382  8708  8852  8864  9022  9110  9316  9713

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0264  0835  1094  1346  1544  1565  1898  2216  2351  2523  2769  3109  3214  3299  3312  3802  3937  4126  5031  5107  5431  5487  5902  6497  6599 6614  7163  7276  8076  8283  9119  9245  9311  9478  9920  9952

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    8249  4380  2243  0615  5066  5955  4255  6942  5799  6636  4071  0507  6880  0180  0348  9035  4017  9150 0499  6034  0983  9301  2233  4636  9840  2797  2682  9487  9373  2573  3828  4324  1162  3158  3310  9543 3008  0748  6124  6231  2727  5020  3168  7769  7655  2941  5086  4486  5882  7388  0745  0387  4875 3027  5152  2680  4641  3985  8733  8692  9101  6223  6862  5998  5863  6513  0223  9990  0955  4519  0138  1263  9134  6350  2341  1204  8773  9031 2859

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0366  7044  2903  8645  9924  2779  8674  7642  4317  2846  3930  9166  6558  5981  5238  3872  7577  7582  0586  3301  2712  3552  4353  0771  5566  3557  1798  1900  3713  9473  1247  3828  1508  9183  6964  3210  7213  2728  6641  8829  0782  1996  8747  5393  3034  6766  5961  1412  3773  7659  7562  9921  7348 5187  0890  6251  2036  1763  4622 1034  6409  7818  0568  5418  7433  6257  3478  2044  8374  4982  0850  9417  6318  1092 8238  2089  7649  8651  1424  0317  3383  5783  0036  5823  8144  8722  6246  7548  5022 3676  7454  7749  0578  2257  1340  2576  9232  3513  0866  3556  9530  6447  4015  7500  7569  3124  4544 9726  5069  7916  4974  9489  7256  3523  7171  6318  7109  0476  1999  7912  2686  2127  2343  2095

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objective of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.
     


     

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
