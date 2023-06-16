Kerala Lottery Nirmal (NR-333) Today: Check prizes, winning tickets HERE

Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-333) 16 June 2023: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-332 Lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-333) 16 June 2023: The Nirmal NR-333 Lottery results were announced on Friday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website, keralalotteriesresults.in, starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the lottery in 12 different series, which can vary.

Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-333:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

NO 911065

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

NU 854353

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

NN 595343

NO 329917

NP 537166

NR 549307

NS 227062

NT 996428

NU 808519

NV 519325

NW 914693

NX 215420

NY 915230

NZ 403075

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

NN 911065 NP 911065

NR 911065 NS 911065

NT 911065 NU 911065

NV 911065 NW 911065

NX 911065 NY 911065 NZ 911065

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers



4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0058 2212 2315 2406 2421 4109 4425 6183 6897 8182 8382 8708 8852 8864 9022 9110 9316 9713

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0264 0835 1094 1346 1544 1565 1898 2216 2351 2523 2769 3109 3214 3299 3312 3802 3937 4126 5031 5107 5431 5487 5902 6497 6599 6614 7163 7276 8076 8283 9119 9245 9311 9478 9920 9952

6th Prize: Rs 500

8249 4380 2243 0615 5066 5955 4255 6942 5799 6636 4071 0507 6880 0180 0348 9035 4017 9150 0499 6034 0983 9301 2233 4636 9840 2797 2682 9487 9373 2573 3828 4324 1162 3158 3310 9543 3008 0748 6124 6231 2727 5020 3168 7769 7655 2941 5086 4486 5882 7388 0745 0387 4875 3027 5152 2680 4641 3985 8733 8692 9101 6223 6862 5998 5863 6513 0223 9990 0955 4519 0138 1263 9134 6350 2341 1204 8773 9031 2859

7th Prize: Rs 100

0366 7044 2903 8645 9924 2779 8674 7642 4317 2846 3930 9166 6558 5981 5238 3872 7577 7582 0586 3301 2712 3552 4353 0771 5566 3557 1798 1900 3713 9473 1247 3828 1508 9183 6964 3210 7213 2728 6641 8829 0782 1996 8747 5393 3034 6766 5961 1412 3773 7659 7562 9921 7348 5187 0890 6251 2036 1763 4622 1034 6409 7818 0568 5418 7433 6257 3478 2044 8374 4982 0850 9417 6318 1092 8238 2089 7649 8651 1424 0317 3383 5783 0036 5823 8144 8722 6246 7548 5022 3676 7454 7749 0578 2257 1340 2576 9232 3513 0866 3556 9530 6447 4015 7500 7569 3124 4544 9726 5069 7916 4974 9489 7256 3523 7171 6318 7109 0476 1999 7912 2686 2127 2343 2095

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objective of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.





