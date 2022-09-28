Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 draw out; winning number, prizes

The draw of the Akshaya AK 568 was declared by the Kerala state lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery result was announced at 3 pm.

The result of this week's Akshaya AK 568 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette. Last week's Akshaya AK 568 winning ticket number was AB 872625, which was bought in the Ernakulam district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Attingal (AL 272689).

Let us take a look at the winners of this week's Akshaya AK 568 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AV 183481

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AU 713071

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AN 930055

AO 675939

AP 823471

AR 900058

AS 830666

AT 176916

AU 445998

AV 704194

AW 370177

AX 222895

AY 609515

AZ 958311

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

AN 183481

AO 183481

AP 183481

AR 183481

AS 183481

AT 183481

AU 183481

AW 183481

AX 183481

AY 183481

AZ 183481

Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

Tickets ending with: 0366 0414 0567 1471 1902 1957 2833 4950 5072 6161 6232 6301 6555 6633 6991 7955 7982 9147

Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

Tickets ending with: 1736 4767 5235 5615 8941 9015 9916

Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

Tickets ending with: 0319 1492 1723 1836 3014 3395 3529 3593 3668 3754 3893 4059 4082 4479 5110 5779 5879 5909 6433 6447 7138 8345 8752 8791 9188 9458

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Tickets ending with: 0040 0107 0205 0360 0730 0916 1006 1103 1123 1126 1502 1768 1909 1968 2053 2094 2164 2608 2670 2689 2740 2810 3006 3012 3087 3151 3497 3524 3630 3663 3746 3991 4283 4440 4565 4619 4756 5049 5074 5109 5263 5397 5571 5774 5824 5990 6023 6031 6127 6148 6972 7176 7276 7281 7456 7585 8046 8178 8220 8478 8519 8718 8798 9073 9226 9408 9477 9545 9595 9605 9606 9700

Eight Prize: Rs 100

Tickets ending with: 6915 4671 4508 5483 3944 9719 7001 0160 5226 9856 7246 2107 0999 0784 4547 2843 1858 6273 0431 7838 3065 2983 3424 0435 2643 3813 4271 0373 6365 5538 3609 8740 5543 4268 2898 5673...

The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

How to check the Akshaya AK 568 lottery result?

Step 1

Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Akshaya AK 568 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com

Step 2

Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

Step 3

Click on Akshaya AK 568 lottery drawn for September 28 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

