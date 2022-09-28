Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 draw out; winning number, prizes

    The draw of the Akshaya AK 568 was declared by the Kerala state lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery result was announced at 3 pm. 

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    The result of this week's Akshaya AK 568 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette. Last week's Akshaya AK 568 winning ticket number was AB 872625, which was bought in the Ernakulam district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Attingal (AL 272689).

    Let us take a look at the winners of this week's Akshaya AK 568 lottery:

    First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    AV 183481

    Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    AU 713071

    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    AN 930055
    AO 675939
    AP 823471
    AR 900058
    AS 830666
    AT 176916
    AU 445998
    AV 704194
    AW 370177
    AX 222895
    AY 609515
    AZ 958311

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    AN 183481 
    AO 183481
    AP 183481
    AR 183481
    AS 183481
    AT 183481
    AU 183481
    AW 183481
    AX 183481 
    AY 183481 
    AZ 183481

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

    Tickets ending with: 0366  0414  0567  1471  1902  1957  2833  4950  5072  6161  6232  6301  6555  6633  6991  7955  7982  9147

    Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

    Tickets ending with: 1736  4767  5235  5615  8941  9015  9916

    Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

    Tickets ending with: 0319  1492  1723  1836  3014  3395  3529  3593  3668  3754  3893  4059  4082  4479  5110  5779  5879  5909  6433  6447  7138  8345  8752  8791  9188  9458

    Seventh Prize: Rs 500

    Tickets ending with: 0040  0107  0205  0360  0730  0916  1006  1103  1123  1126  1502  1768  1909  1968  2053  2094  2164  2608  2670  2689  2740  2810  3006  3012  3087  3151  3497  3524  3630  3663  3746  3991  4283  4440  4565  4619  4756  5049  5074  5109  5263  5397  5571  5774  5824  5990  6023  6031  6127  6148  6972  7176  7276  7281  7456  7585  8046  8178  8220  8478  8519  8718  8798  9073  9226  9408  9477  9545  9595  9605  9606  9700

    Eight Prize: Rs 100

    Tickets ending with: 6915  4671  4508  5483  3944  9719  7001  0160  5226  9856  7246  2107  0999  0784  4547  2843  1858  6273  0431  7838  3065  2983  3424  0435  2643  3813  4271  0373  6365  5538  3609  8740  5543  4268  2898  5673...

    The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    How to check the Akshaya AK 568 lottery result?

    Step 1

    Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Akshaya AK 568 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com  

    Step 2
    Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

    Step 3
    Click on Akshaya AK 568  lottery drawn for September 28 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
