Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas

Kozhikode: The local bodies in Kozhikode urge the residents to light up their houses and institutions to welcome Nava Kerala Sadas. The notice issuing order has been sent by Koyilandi Municipal Corporation stating that all the houses and institutions should be decorated with electric lamps. It is instructed that the lights should be lit up between 6.30 pm to 7 pm.

Chairperson Sudha stated that the instructions have come from various departments and secretaries to all local bodies. It is stated that the area and surrounding houses should be cleaned. The preparation is for welcoming Nava Kerala Sadas who will reach Memunda panchayat tomorrow. Earlier, the district panchayat president issued a letter to the department heads of the Kozhikode civil station, asking them to mobilize the employees in the campaign procession. The employees' union then came forward, pointing out that the President's action was illegal.

Meanwhile, the Municipal secretary has instructed the sanitation workers of Perumbavoor Municipal Corporation to put up the poster of Nava Kerala Sadas after working hours. The workers alleged that the secretary threatened to fire those who did not comply.

The Ernakulam city cleaning workers, who work from 6 am to 1 pm, are facing a new demand after their busy day of cleaning. They are being handed bundles of campaign posters for the upcoming Nava Kerala Sadas and are urged to paste them throughout the city. While the workers express their willingness to put up the posters, they are demanding additional compensation for this task, suggesting either higher pay or compensated time off. Another proposal from the workers is to allow them to put up the posters during their morning work hours. However, the secretary has rejected all three proposals put forth by the workers.

