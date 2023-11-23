Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    The notice issuing order sent by Koyilandi Municipal Corporation states that all the houses and institutions should be decorated with electric lamps to welcome Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The local bodies in Kozhikode urge the residents to light up their houses and institutions to welcome Nava Kerala Sadas. The notice issuing order has been sent by Koyilandi Municipal Corporation stating that all the houses and institutions should be decorated with electric lamps. It is instructed that the lights should be lit up between 6.30 pm to 7 pm.

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

    Chairperson Sudha stated that the instructions have come from various departments and secretaries to all local bodies. It is stated that the area and surrounding houses should be cleaned. The preparation is for welcoming Nava Kerala Sadas who will reach Memunda panchayat tomorrow. Earlier, the district panchayat president issued a letter to the department heads of the Kozhikode civil station, asking them to mobilize the employees in the campaign procession. The employees' union then came forward, pointing out that the President's action was illegal.

    Meanwhile, the Municipal secretary has instructed the sanitation workers of Perumbavoor Municipal Corporation to put up the poster of Nava Kerala Sadas after working hours. The workers alleged that the secretary threatened to fire those who did not comply.

    The Ernakulam city cleaning workers, who work from 6 am to 1 pm, are facing a new demand after their busy day of cleaning. They are being handed bundles of campaign posters for the upcoming Nava Kerala Sadas and are urged to paste them throughout the city. While the workers express their willingness to put up the posters, they are demanding additional compensation for this task, suggesting either higher pay or compensated time off. Another proposal from the workers is to allow them to put up the posters during their morning work hours. However, the secretary has rejected all three proposals put forth by the workers.
     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge AJR

    BREAKING: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Captain K Pranjal from Karnataka among four martyred in Rajouri encounter vkp

    Captain K Pranjal from Karnataka among four martyred in Rajouri encounter

    First-ever PM's visit: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay, massive reception expected AJR

    First-ever PM to visit Lord Krishna's birthplace: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-497 November 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-497 November 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports snt

    Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports

    Gmail update You will soon be able block spam mails easily gcw

    Gmail update: You will soon be able block spam mails easily

    Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge AJR

    BREAKING: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Koffee With Karan 8: Siddharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt thanks him for gifting 'first love of her life' SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Siddharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt thanks him for gifting 'first love of her life'

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon